ETV Bharat / technology

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9: Pricing, Availability, What's New

The upcoming Assassin's Creed game will arrive in editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's. As usual, the Standard Edition includes the base game, whereas the Deluxe Edition will be a digital-only variant with the Master Assassin Character Pack and the Master Assassin Naval Pack on top of the base game. The Collector's Edition will include everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus premium physical collector's items: Edward's Figurine, Edward wearable metal brooch, exclusive SteelBook, cloth map, and more.

The game will release worldwide on July 9, 2026. It will be available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The PC requirements of the game are available in a table at the bottom.

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the release date of the new instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise— Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced . The new title is a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag , originally released in 2013.

The Standard Edition of the game costs Rs 4,199, whereas the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 4,899. The pricing is constant across the platforms and can be pre-ordered through the available channels (mentioned above).

Edition Contents Price Standard Base game only Rs 4,199 Deluxe (Digital-Only) Base game + Master Assassin Character Pack + Master Assassin Naval Pack Rs 4,899 Collector’s Everything in Deluxe + Premium Physical Items (Edward’s Figurine, metal brooch, SteelBook, cloth map, and more) Not yet announced

Notably, the Collector's Edition can be pre-ordered via the Ubisoft Store, which takes users to the product page on websites of their choice after they select their gaming machine. The pricing of this edition is currently under wraps. Fans pre-ordering Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will receive Blackbeard's Crimson Pack, which includes an exclusive costume for Edward Kenway, a pair of swords, and a set of pistols.

What awaits in the AC Black Flag Resynced

Led by Ubisoft Singapore, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has been rebuilt from the ground up. Powered by the latest Anvil engine, the game features updated visuals and enriched gameplay, including parry‑driven combat, improved stealth and parkour, deeper naval mechanics, and new narrative content.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9 (Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced transports players to the Golden Age of Piracy, where they command Edward Kenway—a pirate captain entangled in the struggle between Assassins and Templars. As Edward hunts for wealth and renown across the Caribbean, he encounters legendary figures like Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Calico Jack.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9 (Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

AC Black Flag Resynced requires 16GB (Dual-Channel) RAM as well as 65GB of SSD storage on the drive. The following table lists the CPU and GPU to play the game on a Windows 11 PC: