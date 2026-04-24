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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9: Pricing, Availability, What's New

Ubisoft will release Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of the 2013 title, worldwide on July 9, 2026.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9 (Ubisoft)
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By ETV Bharat Tech Team

Published : April 24, 2026 at 7:17 PM IST

3 Min Read
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Hyderabad: Ubisoft has announced the release date of the new instalment in the Assassin’s Creed franchise—Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced. The new title is a remake of Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag, originally released in 2013.

The game will release worldwide on July 9, 2026. It will be available on Ubisoft+, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. The PC requirements of the game are available in a table at the bottom.

Pricing and game editions

The upcoming Assassin's Creed game will arrive in editions: Standard, Deluxe, and Collector's. As usual, the Standard Edition includes the base game, whereas the Deluxe Edition will be a digital-only variant with the Master Assassin Character Pack and the Master Assassin Naval Pack on top of the base game. The Collector's Edition will include everything in the Deluxe Edition, plus premium physical collector's items: Edward's Figurine, Edward wearable metal brooch, exclusive SteelBook, cloth map, and more.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9 (Ubisoft)

The Standard Edition of the game costs Rs 4,199, whereas the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs 4,899. The pricing is constant across the platforms and can be pre-ordered through the available channels (mentioned above).

EditionContentsPrice
StandardBase game onlyRs 4,199
Deluxe (Digital-Only)Base game + Master Assassin Character Pack + Master Assassin Naval PackRs 4,899
Collector’s

Everything in Deluxe + Premium Physical Items

(Edward’s Figurine, metal brooch, SteelBook, cloth map, and more)

Not yet announced

Notably, the Collector's Edition can be pre-ordered via the Ubisoft Store, which takes users to the product page on websites of their choice after they select their gaming machine. The pricing of this edition is currently under wraps. Fans pre-ordering Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced will receive Blackbeard's Crimson Pack, which includes an exclusive costume for Edward Kenway, a pair of swords, and a set of pistols.

What awaits in the AC Black Flag Resynced

Led by Ubisoft Singapore, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced has been rebuilt from the ground up. Powered by the latest Anvil engine, the game features updated visuals and enriched gameplay, including parry‑driven combat, improved stealth and parkour, deeper naval mechanics, and new narrative content.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9 (Ubisoft)

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced transports players to the Golden Age of Piracy, where they command Edward Kenway—a pirate captain entangled in the struggle between Assassins and Templars. As Edward hunts for wealth and renown across the Caribbean, he encounters legendary figures like Blackbeard, Anne Bonny, and Calico Jack.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced To Launch On July 9 (Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced

AC Black Flag Resynced requires 16GB (Dual-Channel) RAM as well as 65GB of SSD storage on the drive. The following table lists the CPU and GPU to play the game on a Windows 11 PC:

SettingCPUGPU
Minimum (1920×1080, 30 FPS, Low, RT Standard, Upscaler Balanced)Intel Core i7-8700K 3.7 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHzNVIDIA GTX 1660 (6GB) / AMD RX5500XT (8GB) / Intel ARC A580 (8GB)
Recommended (1920×1080, 60 FPS, Medium, RT Standard, Upscaler Balanced)Intel Core i5-10600K 4.1 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 3600 3.6 GHzNVIDIA RTX 3060 (12GB) / AMD RX6600XT (8GB) / Intel ARC B580 (12GB)
Recommended (2560×1440, 60 FPS, High, RT Standard, Upscaler Balanced)Intel Core i5-11600K 3.9 GHz / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X 3.7 GHzNVIDIA RTX 3080 (10GB) / AMD RX6800XT (16GB)
Recommended (3840×2160, 60 FPS, Ultra, RT Extended, Upscaler Quality)Intel Core i7-12700K 3.6 GHz / AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D 3 GHzNVIDIA RTX 4090 (24GB) / AMD RX7900XTX (24GB)

TAGGED:

ASSASSINS CREED BLACK FLAG RESYNCED
AC BLACK FLAG REMAKE PC REQUIREMENT
ASSASSINS CREED
UBISOFT
AC BLACK FLAG RESYNCED LAUNCH DATE

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