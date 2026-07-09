Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Launched in India: Price, Availability, What's New
Ubisoft has launched Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced in India with upgraded visuals and gameplay across PC, PS5 and XBOX consoles.
Published : July 9, 2026 at 4:24 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ubisoft has launched Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of one of the franchise's most acclaimed titles, featuring upgraded visuals, reworked gameplay systems and modern technical improvements while keeping Edward Kenway's original pirate story intact.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Price and availability
The Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is available on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S and PC. In India, PS5 players received access for the game from midnight on July 9, while the PC version goes live at 7:30 PM IST. Ubisoft has priced the standard editon at Rs 4,199 and the Deluxe edition costs Rs 4,899 across all platforms in the country. Those who pre-ordered receive the Blackbeard's Crimson Pack, which adds an exclusive naval outfit for Edward Kenway along with custom sword and pistol skins.
Same Story, Reworked Systems
Assasin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set during the Golden Age of Piracy, the remake follows Edward Kenway as he sails the Caribbean aboard the Jackdaw, visiting Havana and Nassau while crossing paths with pirates like Blackbeard, Captain Kidd and Bartholomew 'Black Bart' Roberts.
Ubisoft has kept the original campaign, open-world exploration and naval combat but refreshed most of the surrounding gameplay. The studio has confirmed it remains an action-adventure title rather than an RPG, with no character levels, gear scores, dialogue choices or progression gates.
Combat now includes timed parries, smarter enemy behaviour and new attack moves. Stealth has been expanded with free crouching, and tailing missions no longer fail instantly if the player is spotted. Parkour has also been smoothed out with manual jumps and improved traversal.
Naval gameplay gets additional ship systems, officers and customisation options, alongside dynamic weather and more interactive environments. The remake remains strictly single-player, with no multiplayer mode.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: PC System Requirements
For 1080p at 30 FPS with low settings, standard ray tracing and balanced upscaling, Ubisoft recommends:
- Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11
- AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K
- 16 GB dual-channel RAM
- AMD Radeon RX 5500 XT (8 GB), Intel Arc A580 (8 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 (6 GB)
- 65 GB SSD storage
For 4K at Ultra settings with extended ray tracing and quality upscaling, the recommended specs are:
- Windows 10 (64-bit) or Windows 11
- AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D or Intel Core i5-12700K
- 16 GB dual-channel RAM
- AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX (24 GB) or NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 (24 GB)
- 65 GB SSD storage