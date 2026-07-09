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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced Launched in India: Price, Availability, What's New

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has launched Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, a remake of one of the franchise's most acclaimed titles, featuring upgraded visuals, reworked gameplay systems and modern technical improvements while keeping Edward Kenway's original pirate story intact.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Price and availability

The Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is available on PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S and PC. In India, PS5 players received access for the game from midnight on July 9, while the PC version goes live at 7:30 PM IST. Ubisoft has priced the standard editon at Rs 4,199 and the Deluxe edition costs Rs 4,899 across all platforms in the country. Those who pre-ordered receive the Blackbeard's Crimson Pack, which adds an exclusive naval outfit for Edward Kenway along with custom sword and pistol skins.

Assasin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set during the Golden Age of Piracy. (Image Credit: XBOX)

Same Story, Reworked Systems

Assasin's Creed Black Flag Resynced is set during the Golden Age of Piracy, the remake follows Edward Kenway as he sails the Caribbean aboard the Jackdaw, visiting Havana and Nassau while crossing paths with pirates like Blackbeard, Captain Kidd and Bartholomew 'Black Bart' Roberts.