ETV Bharat / technology

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Global Launch Times And Pre-Load Schedule Confirmed

Hyderabad: Ubisoft has revealed the complete worldwide launch schedule for its remaster of the 2013 pirate classic, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, ahead of its release on July 9, 2026. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S and cloud gaming services, such as Nvidia GeForce NOW and Blacknut, with timings depending on region and platform. PC users can access the title on Ubisoft Connect, Steam, and Epic Games Store.

Players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will typically be able to start playing the title from midnight local time in their respective regions. PC and cloud gaming releases will follow a simultaneous global rollout at 2 PM UTC rather than a rolling midnight launch.

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced's launch timings across regions. (Image Credit: Ubisoft)

Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Launch Timings

In the United States (US), players in Los Angeles, New York, and Montreal will get access on July 9. For these regions, console players can start at 12 AM local time. PC and cloud services unlock globally at 7 AM PDT / 10 AM EDT.