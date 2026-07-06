Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Global Launch Times And Pre-Load Schedule Confirmed
Ubisoft confirmed regional launch timings and pre-load dates for Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced across PC, consoles and cloud gaming platforms ahead of its release.
Published : July 6, 2026 at 2:33 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ubisoft has revealed the complete worldwide launch schedule for its remaster of the 2013 pirate classic, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced, ahead of its release on July 9, 2026. The game will be available on PC, PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox Series X|S and cloud gaming services, such as Nvidia GeForce NOW and Blacknut, with timings depending on region and platform. PC users can access the title on Ubisoft Connect, Steam, and Epic Games Store.
Players on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S will typically be able to start playing the title from midnight local time in their respective regions. PC and cloud gaming releases will follow a simultaneous global rollout at 2 PM UTC rather than a rolling midnight launch.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Launch Timings
In the United States (US), players in Los Angeles, New York, and Montreal will get access on July 9. For these regions, console players can start at 12 AM local time. PC and cloud services unlock globally at 7 AM PDT / 10 AM EDT.
In Mexico, Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced will be available on PC and cloud services at 8 AM CST, while São Paulo players will receive access at 11 AM BRT.
Across Europe and the Middle East, PC players in London can log in from 3 PM BST, while Paris, Warsaw, and Johannesburg follow at 4 PM CEST/SAST. Abu Dhabi rounds off the region at 6 PM GST. Console access in these regions begins at 12 AM local time on July 9.
In the Asia-Pacific region, PC players in Shanghai can access the game from 10 PM CST on July 9, followed by Seoul and Tokyo at 11 PM KST/JST. Sydney will be the last major region to receive the game, with both PC and console access opening at midnight AEST on July 10.
Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced: Pre-load Details
Ubisoft has also opened pre-load windows to let players download the game ahead of launch:
- Xbox Series X|S: Pre-load has been live since 22 June at 2 pm UTC.
- PS5: Pre-load begins on 7 July at 12 am IST.
- PC: Pre-load opens on 7 July at 2 pm UTC.