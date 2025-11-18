ETV Bharat / technology

Assam Innovator Builds Machine That Produces Water From Air For Rooftop Farming

Dhemaji: A young innovator from Assam, President’s Award winner Nabajit Bharali has built his 19th innovative device that quite literally pulls water out of thin air and feeds it directly to vegetable beds. And this comes as a blessing for those who have a terrace garden. For thousands of rooftop growers and nursery owners, since watering the garden on the first or second floor is a daily battle, lugging buckets up the stairs, checking moisture levels, and worrying about vegetables drying out under the harsh sun, this innovative device promises to make the job easy. Assam Innovator Builds Machine That Produces Water From Air For Rooftop Farming (ETV Bharat) Bharali’s new machine extracts atmospheric moisture, condenses it on a cooled surface and stores the collected droplets, working on the principle of an Air-to-Water Generator (AWG) but made for small-scale cultivation. Once placed beside rooftop pots, nursery trays or low-soil farming beds, it automatically irrigates plants even without human intervention.