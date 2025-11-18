Assam Innovator Builds Machine That Produces Water From Air For Rooftop Farming
President’s Award winner Nabajit Bharali has developed a device that turns air into irrigation water, helping terrace gardeners and small farmers manage water shortage.
Published : November 18, 2025 at 3:32 PM IST
Dhemaji: A young innovator from Assam, President’s Award winner Nabajit Bharali has built his 19th innovative device that quite literally pulls water out of thin air and feeds it directly to vegetable beds. And this comes as a blessing for those who have a terrace garden.
For thousands of rooftop growers and nursery owners, since watering the garden on the first or second floor is a daily battle, lugging buckets up the stairs, checking moisture levels, and worrying about vegetables drying out under the harsh sun, this innovative device promises to make the job easy.
Bharali’s new machine extracts atmospheric moisture, condenses it on a cooled surface and stores the collected droplets, working on the principle of an Air-to-Water Generator (AWG) but made for small-scale cultivation. Once placed beside rooftop pots, nursery trays or low-soil farming beds, it automatically irrigates plants even without human intervention.
“It is useful for people growing tomatoes, brinjals and other vegetables in tubs or limited soil. These crops are profitable only if watered scientifically - a particular amount and duration. This machine draws moisture from air and provides water automatically,” Bharali says.
Powered efficiently by solar panels, the device can generate one litre of water at just 12 paise, making it one of the most economical miniature AWG units built for growers. Users can also preset irrigation duration, so that each plant will receive just the right amount of water.
Prior to this 19th innovation, the young innovator from Misamari village in Bordoloni had earlier built 18 devices which include a controlled wheelchair for the specially-abled, an automatic feeding machine for people without hands and a multi-crop grain grinder.
His work has drawn praise from the President of India, IIT Guwahati, Soltmc South Korea, Riga Technical University, and awards such as the Gujarat Energy Innovation Award 2025 and HBNCRIIA Award 2023–24. He also holds patents for a Body-Controlled Wheelchair and Silk Spinning-cum-Reeling Machine.
With his latest rooftop-friendly air-to-water generator, Bharali is happy that it will be a relief to small farmers and urban growers who face a daily struggle due to water scarcity, making modern terrace and low-soil cultivation more sustainable than ever.
