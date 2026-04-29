ETV Bharat / technology

Ask YouTube: Google Tests New AI Mode For YouTube To Make Search More Interactive

Hyderabad: Google’s video-sharing platform, YouTube, is testing a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered conversational search feature called Ask YouTube, which aims at offering a more interactive and in-depth way for users to explore topics on the platform. Currently in beta, the feature is available to YouTube Premium members in the United States (US) aged 18 and above. The Ask YouTube feature is accessible via youtube.com/new.

In YouTube’s support page (support.google.com), the San Bruno-based video-sharing company mentions that the feature is accessible directly from the platform’s search bar. It highlights that Ask YouTube is designed to enhance the existing search functionality by making it more interactive and contextual. With the help of this tool, users can submit conversational queries and receive structured, detailed responses that go beyond a standard list of video results.

Ask YouTube feature displaying coffee shops in San Francisco to Santa Barbara trip. (Image Credit: YouTube Support Page)

Ask YouTube: Key features

To illustrate Ask YouTube’s potential, the San Bruno-based video-sharing company showcased an example of a three-day road trip plan from San Francisco to Santa Barbara. Rather than returning a selection of videos, Ask YouTube generates a step-by-step itinerary combining long-form videos, YouTube Shorts, and informative text, complete with local tips and recommended stops along the route.

Another highlight of the AI feature is that it supports follow-up questions within the same session. It allows users to dig deeper into a topic progressively. To illustrate this, YouTube used the same road trip example where the beta feature was asked, “where can I find good coffee,” drawing on the context of the initial query to refine its response.