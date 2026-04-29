Ask YouTube: Google Tests New AI Mode For YouTube To Make Search More Interactive
YouTube is testing an AI-powered conversational search tool called Ask YouTube with Premium subscribers in the US, offering structured, contextual responses beyond standard video results.
Published : April 29, 2026 at 7:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Google’s video-sharing platform, YouTube, is testing a new Artificial Intelligence (AI)-powered conversational search feature called Ask YouTube, which aims at offering a more interactive and in-depth way for users to explore topics on the platform. Currently in beta, the feature is available to YouTube Premium members in the United States (US) aged 18 and above. The Ask YouTube feature is accessible via youtube.com/new.
In YouTube’s support page (support.google.com), the San Bruno-based video-sharing company mentions that the feature is accessible directly from the platform’s search bar. It highlights that Ask YouTube is designed to enhance the existing search functionality by making it more interactive and contextual. With the help of this tool, users can submit conversational queries and receive structured, detailed responses that go beyond a standard list of video results.
Ask YouTube: Key features
To illustrate Ask YouTube’s potential, the San Bruno-based video-sharing company showcased an example of a three-day road trip plan from San Francisco to Santa Barbara. Rather than returning a selection of videos, Ask YouTube generates a step-by-step itinerary combining long-form videos, YouTube Shorts, and informative text, complete with local tips and recommended stops along the route.
Another highlight of the AI feature is that it supports follow-up questions within the same session. It allows users to dig deeper into a topic progressively. To illustrate this, YouTube used the same road trip example where the beta feature was asked, “where can I find good coffee,” drawing on the context of the initial query to refine its response.
Results provide relevant videos and specific video segments alongside their titles and channel details, making it easier for users to discover new creators and navigate directly to the most pertinent content within a given search.
Part of a Broader AI Search Push
Ask YouTube is an extension of functionality already available through Google's AI Mode, a conversational search option accessible via Google's main search tool. AI Mode is distinct from Google's standard AI-generated search previews, which appear across most search results and are designed to surface direct answers quickly.
AI Mode operates at a deeper level, guiding users through more complex or multi-part queries and returning expanded responses that address several elements at once. The underlying principle is contextual discovery, tailoring results based on what the system understands about the user's intent rather than simply matching keywords.
Both AI Mode and Ask YouTube are positioned as early stages in a longer evolution towards more autonomous AI functionality. Future iterations are expected to incorporate agentic capabilities enabling the system to act on a user's behalf, such as making enquiries with travel providers or booking tickets in line with stated preferences.
Developers acknowledge that such a level of automation remains some way off and carries its own risks. It will require considerable refinement before widespread deployment. For now, tools such as Ask YouTube represent the groundwork being laid for that next stage of AI-assisted search.
Ask YouTube: Future expansion
YouTube described Ask YouTube as a means of helping users dive deeper into topics they are curious about in a more interactive way. The platform confirmed it is working towards extending the feature to non-Premium users, though no specific timeline has been provided. Currently, participation is limited to opt-in Premium subscribers in the US.
The beta tool is expected to expand to other regions of the world, followed by its final release tailored for public use.