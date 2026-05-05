Ask.com Officially Shuts Down Its Services, Ending 30 Year Journey
Ask.com (previously known as Ask Jeeves) was launched in 1996 and was developed by Garret Gruener and David Warthen.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 2:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Ask.com (formerly known as Ask Jeeves) has officially shut down its services. Effective May 1, 2026, the once-pioneered question-answering search engine, which competed against Yahoo, Google, Microsoft (Bing), and others, has ceased operations.
This marks the end of an early internet era that focused on answering user queries in natural language, before the emergence of modern Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude AI, and others. It is worth noting that Ask.com has been offering its services for nearly 30 years.
Why has Ask.com been shut down?
IAC, the parent company of Ask.com, mentions that the discontinuation is part of its strategy to refine its business focus. The question-answering search engine, over time, had lost its relevance in a market dominated by evolving AI-powered tools and large-scale search platforms such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, and others.
IAC has not announced any alternative or transition plan related to Ask.com’s discontinuation, indicating that the shutdown is a complete exit from the search business.
Despite its decline, Ask.com played a vital role in developing the early internet search experiences. The natural language query format used in the platform is often highlighted as an early step towards conversational search systems, seen in AI-powered chatbots.
History of Ask.com
Ask.com was originally launched as Ask Jeeves in 1996, which introduced a conversational approach to answering user queries. The platform was developed by Garret Gruener and David Warthen. Instead of entering keywords, Ask.com’s users could type their entire questions in the platform’s text box, a format which has been adopted and enhanced by modern-day AI-powered chatbots.
In 2005, IAC acquired Ask Jeeves and re-branded the platform as Ask.com, removing Jeeves. The company shifted from a traditional web search engine to a question-and-answer (Q&A) format in 2010, which was broadly similar to Quora.
Although Ask.com is no longer an active platform, the approach it was based on continues to influence how users interact with modern-day search engines and AI assistants.