ETV Bharat / technology

Ask.com Officially Shuts Down Its Services, Ending 30 Year Journey

Hyderabad: Ask.com (formerly known as Ask Jeeves) has officially shut down its services. Effective May 1, 2026, the once-pioneered question-answering search engine, which competed against Yahoo, Google, Microsoft (Bing), and others, has ceased operations.

This marks the end of an early internet era that focused on answering user queries in natural language, before the emergence of modern Artificial Intelligence (AI) chatbots like ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude AI, and others. It is worth noting that Ask.com has been offering its services for nearly 30 years.

Why has Ask.com been shut down?

IAC, the parent company of Ask.com, mentions that the discontinuation is part of its strategy to refine its business focus. The question-answering search engine, over time, had lost its relevance in a market dominated by evolving AI-powered tools and large-scale search platforms such as Google, Bing, Yahoo, and others.

IAC has not announced any alternative or transition plan related to Ask.com’s discontinuation, indicating that the shutdown is a complete exit from the search business.