As Space Debris, “New Climate” Threat Rises, Indian Startups Build The Tech Shielding the Planet and Its Aircraft

Space debris is an increasing problem, with around three pieces of old space junk falling back to the Earth every day. ( Representational Image/ETV Bharat )

By Surabhi Gupta

New Delhi: In mid-October, passengers aboard a packed Boeing 737 over Utah heard a sharp crack in mid-October. At 36,000 feet, something had slammed into the aircraft’s windshield, forcing an emergency landing. Investigators later suggested it was likely a remnant of a weather balloon, yet for a moment, the internet lit up with speculation: What if it was space debris?

That question, once considered fringe, no longer sounds outlandish. Every day, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), around three pieces of old satellites or spent rocket hardware fall back through Earth’s atmosphere. By the mid-2030s, the number could rise to “dozens per day.” The reason is simple: space is filling up fast.

Today, roughly 12,900 active satellites circle Earth. Within a decade, analysts predict that number could explode to 100,000, driven by megaconstellations, cheap launch providers, and growing commercial demand.

As skies get crowded, the risk of space junk striking aircraft, homes, farms, or people, though still low, is no longer negligible and is rising each year. Aviation regulators and space agencies across the world have begun sounding the alarm.

But quietly, Indian space-tech startups are emerging as frontline problem-solvers.

The Hidden Crisis Above Our Heads

Space debris has never killed anyone, not yet. But the close calls are piling up.

Last year, a 0.7-kg metal fragment from the International Space Station’s discarded battery pallet pierced the roof of a home in Florida, landing just meters from a 19-year-old resting in the next room. Earlier this year, a 1.5-meter piece of a Falcon 9 rocket landed near a warehouse outside Poznan, Poland. In Canada, a 2.5-kg fragment of a Starlink satellite dropped onto a Saskatchewan farm. In Australia and Africa, other incidents have also been logged.

And experts say many more fall silently in remote regions, never identified.

Satellites are supposed to “demise,” burn up completely during reentry. But in reality, the physics of reentry remain poorly understood. Large components such as fuel tanks, wiring harnesses, pressure vessels, and battery casings routinely survive the plunge.

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently warned that the surge in satellite launches presents “a novel challenge” for aviation safety, one that cannot yet be quantified with precision.

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), however, has tried. In a 2023 analysis, the agency estimated that by 2035, the annual risk of a commercial aircraft being fatally struck by space debris could reach 7 in 10,000, a surprisingly high figure for aviation safety standards.

Worse, researchers at the University of British Columbia say that if megaconstellations continue expanding and satellites “don’t demise entirely,” the chance of at least one human being injured or killed by falling space junk could hit 10% per year by 2035.

India Steps Up: Startups Building The Planet’s Space Traffic Control

At a time when countries are scrambling to understand, let alone mitigate, debris risk, two Indian companies showcased at a recent space industry event in New Delhi say they have working solutions today.

And their founders are blunt: the numbers are alarming, but the technology to avoid disaster is within reach.

Digyantra: Building India’s “Eyes” In Space

Bengaluru-based Digyantra (funded by firms like Aditya Birla, Peak XV, Kalaari Capital, SIDBI and Reliance Industries) is one of the world’s first private companies developing space-based Space Situational Awareness (SSA), the monitoring of satellites, debris, rocket bodies, and micro-objects in orbit.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Zayed, an engineer with the company, explained their mission, “Digyantra is an Indian company, and what we're doing is building upstream, midstream, and downstream solutions to track and monitor all resident space objects in orbit. This includes rocket bodies, active satellites, and micro-debris.”

The startup has already launched a 6U satellite, Scott, in January, dedicated exclusively to SSA, a rarity even among global players.

“Not a lot of people have space-based SSA solutions, and we’ve already launched Scott 6U into orbit. Next year, we’re launching seven satellites to perform space-based SSA data tracking.”

But satellites alone aren’t enough. Digyantra has built its own global network of observatories, fused into an internal data analytics engine.

“We process this data in-house. It’s all catered and tailored to the Indian market. We take a holistic look at SSA, we generate data, analyze it, and we also add space weather to the mix."

This data is critical for preventing collisions in orbit, but also for predicting reentry threats to aircraft and people on the ground.

“A lot of these incidents have been making headlines… You don’t want things from space falling into your backyard or harming somebody.”

The company has built a dedicated reentry prediction module, capable of assessing risks and issuing early alerts.

“We’re able to provide alerts to the concerned agencies to mitigate risk entirely.”

Asked about ESA’s estimate that debris reentries may increase to 12 per day by 2030, Zayed was cautious.

“I don’t think ESA has a very correct number, but it could be greater than 50 or greater than 20 as well.”

Despite being a startup, Digyantra already works with some of the world’s top space agencies.