As Space Debris, “New Climate” Threat Rises, Indian Startups Build The Tech Shielding the Planet and Its Aircraft
India is emerging as a space-safety leader with new tech to track falling debris and extend satellite life to curb future junk.
Published : November 19, 2025 at 9:43 PM IST
By Surabhi Gupta
New Delhi: In mid-October, passengers aboard a packed Boeing 737 over Utah heard a sharp crack in mid-October. At 36,000 feet, something had slammed into the aircraft’s windshield, forcing an emergency landing. Investigators later suggested it was likely a remnant of a weather balloon, yet for a moment, the internet lit up with speculation: What if it was space debris?
That question, once considered fringe, no longer sounds outlandish. Every day, according to the European Space Agency (ESA), around three pieces of old satellites or spent rocket hardware fall back through Earth’s atmosphere. By the mid-2030s, the number could rise to “dozens per day.” The reason is simple: space is filling up fast.
Today, roughly 12,900 active satellites circle Earth. Within a decade, analysts predict that number could explode to 100,000, driven by megaconstellations, cheap launch providers, and growing commercial demand.
As skies get crowded, the risk of space junk striking aircraft, homes, farms, or people, though still low, is no longer negligible and is rising each year. Aviation regulators and space agencies across the world have begun sounding the alarm.
But quietly, Indian space-tech startups are emerging as frontline problem-solvers.
The Hidden Crisis Above Our Heads
Space debris has never killed anyone, not yet. But the close calls are piling up.
Last year, a 0.7-kg metal fragment from the International Space Station’s discarded battery pallet pierced the roof of a home in Florida, landing just meters from a 19-year-old resting in the next room. Earlier this year, a 1.5-meter piece of a Falcon 9 rocket landed near a warehouse outside Poznan, Poland. In Canada, a 2.5-kg fragment of a Starlink satellite dropped onto a Saskatchewan farm. In Australia and Africa, other incidents have also been logged.
And experts say many more fall silently in remote regions, never identified.
Satellites are supposed to “demise,” burn up completely during reentry. But in reality, the physics of reentry remain poorly understood. Large components such as fuel tanks, wiring harnesses, pressure vessels, and battery casings routinely survive the plunge.
The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) recently warned that the surge in satellite launches presents “a novel challenge” for aviation safety, one that cannot yet be quantified with precision.
The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), however, has tried. In a 2023 analysis, the agency estimated that by 2035, the annual risk of a commercial aircraft being fatally struck by space debris could reach 7 in 10,000, a surprisingly high figure for aviation safety standards.
Worse, researchers at the University of British Columbia say that if megaconstellations continue expanding and satellites “don’t demise entirely,” the chance of at least one human being injured or killed by falling space junk could hit 10% per year by 2035.
India Steps Up: Startups Building The Planet’s Space Traffic Control
At a time when countries are scrambling to understand, let alone mitigate, debris risk, two Indian companies showcased at a recent space industry event in New Delhi say they have working solutions today.
And their founders are blunt: the numbers are alarming, but the technology to avoid disaster is within reach.
Digyantra: Building India’s “Eyes” In Space
Bengaluru-based Digyantra (funded by firms like Aditya Birla, Peak XV, Kalaari Capital, SIDBI and Reliance Industries) is one of the world’s first private companies developing space-based Space Situational Awareness (SSA), the monitoring of satellites, debris, rocket bodies, and micro-objects in orbit.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Zayed, an engineer with the company, explained their mission, “Digyantra is an Indian company, and what we're doing is building upstream, midstream, and downstream solutions to track and monitor all resident space objects in orbit. This includes rocket bodies, active satellites, and micro-debris.”
The startup has already launched a 6U satellite, Scott, in January, dedicated exclusively to SSA, a rarity even among global players.
“Not a lot of people have space-based SSA solutions, and we’ve already launched Scott 6U into orbit. Next year, we’re launching seven satellites to perform space-based SSA data tracking.”
But satellites alone aren’t enough. Digyantra has built its own global network of observatories, fused into an internal data analytics engine.
“We process this data in-house. It’s all catered and tailored to the Indian market. We take a holistic look at SSA, we generate data, analyze it, and we also add space weather to the mix."
This data is critical for preventing collisions in orbit, but also for predicting reentry threats to aircraft and people on the ground.
“A lot of these incidents have been making headlines… You don’t want things from space falling into your backyard or harming somebody.”
The company has built a dedicated reentry prediction module, capable of assessing risks and issuing early alerts.
“We’re able to provide alerts to the concerned agencies to mitigate risk entirely.”
Asked about ESA’s estimate that debris reentries may increase to 12 per day by 2030, Zayed was cautious.
“I don’t think ESA has a very correct number, but it could be greater than 50 or greater than 20 as well.”
Despite being a startup, Digyantra already works with some of the world’s top space agencies.
“We’re working with UKSA, with NOAA and NASA, with ISRO, especially ISTRAC. From a civilian and military perspective, we’re quite embedded on the national and international stage.”
OrbitAID: India’s Space “Petrol Station” To Make Satellites Last Longer
While Digyantra watches debris, Chennai-based OrbitAID (funded by the Karnataka Government) aims to prevent debris from forming in the first place.
Founder and CEO Sakthikumar R, speaking to ETV Bharat, offered a simple analogy:
“We are developing on-orbit servicing and especially on-orbit refuelling… ultimately, we are building a petrol station in space for satellites. Satellites in low Earth orbit (LEO) eventually burn up. But those in geostationary orbit (GEO), far more massive and expensive, often become uncontrolled hazards once their fuel runs out. Natural decay works for LEO, but GEO satellites are high-cost assets. More than 70% of replacement satellites are not new satellites, so to extend life, we need sustainability.”
On ESA’s forecast of rising debris reentries, Sakthikumar agreed that the threat is real. “Debris is increasing. Debris generation can be avoided through refuelling, life extension, and regulation.”
He urged global regulators to act, “Upcoming satellites must be refillable or life-extensionable. Government must support launches for private industry and come up with a debris removal fund or insurance pool.”
Despite the scale of the challenge, he expressed strong confidence, “We are at the correct pace for debris removal innovation.”
OrbitAID is preparing to launch ISAT, India’s first on-orbit refuelling demonstration mission, next month. “ISAT will avoid debris generation and bring more confidence… making India a leader in in-space servicing and manufacturing (ISM).”
ISpA: India Now A Serious Player In Global Space Sustainability
Lt. Gen. A.K. Bhatt (retd.), Director General of the Indian Space Association (ISpA), said the developments reflect India’s rapidly maturing space ecosystem.
“The discussions reflect the expanding depth of India’s engagement from exploration to launch vehicles, propulsion, sustainability and in-orbit technologies. Growing collaboration showcases how international partnerships are strengthening India’s role in the space domain.”
India, once seen primarily as a cost-effective launch provider, is now emerging as a key player in global space safety.
Why Space Junk Is Now An Aviation Safety Issue
For airlines, the threat isn’t limited to the possibility, however rare, of a catastrophic strike. Reentries force airspace closures, disrupting routes for thousands of flights.
Researchers led by Aaron Boley estimate that regions like northern Europe and the northeastern United States already face a 26% annual chance of at least one airspace disruption due to major debris reentries.
As satellite constellations grow, closures could become as common as weather-related delays. And because current prediction models offer only limited warning, often minutes, most closures may ultimately prove unnecessary.
In 2022, when a 21-ton Chinese Long March rocket reentered unpredictably, Spain temporarily shut down parts of its airspace. Hundreds of flights were diverted or delayed. The rocket ultimately fell harmlessly into the Pacific.
The World Is Unprepared, But India Is Building The Tools
The most troubling reality is that most debris reentries are uncontrolled.
ESA estimates that only half of the reentering rocket bodies are guided into safe ocean zones. Roughly 2,300 abandoned rocket bodies remain in orbit, slowly descending, with no ability to steer them safely.
Meanwhile, AI-based prediction tools still fall short when debris begins interacting with Earth’s atmosphere.
That’s where companies like Digyantra, monitoring objects minute-by-minute, and OrbitAID, extending satellite life and preventing dead satellites from becoming hazards, are stepping into the global gap.
India’s combination of space-based sensors, reentry modelling, active debris mitigation, and refuelling capability positions it as a major contributor to planetary safety.
A Future Where Space Traffic Is As Regulated As Air Traffic
The German firm Okapi Orbits and the European air navigation organization Eurocontrol are already testing systems that could, one day, alert pilots of falling debris just like they receive storm warnings.
But without accurate prediction data, the kind Digyantra is building, such systems would be unreliable. And without active debris mitigation, the kind OrbitAID is working on, the number of “unknown objects” will keep rising.
The aviation sector, experts say, must brace for a future where orbital debris becomes a daily operational concern.
A Race Against Time, And Falling Metal
For now, most of the world remains unaware of the looming risk, until a Boeing jet’s windshield cracks at cruising altitude or a titanium tank crashes into a farm. Whether debris ends up in the Pacific Ocean or a backyard in Florida is, today, largely a matter of luck. But India’s space-tech innovators believe that, with the right tools, luck need not decide.
As Zayed of Digyantra put it, “You don’t want things from space falling into your backyard or harming somebody. That’s why we’re building this infrastructure, to predict it, track it, and mitigate it.”
And Sakthikumar of OrbitAID argues the path forward is clear: “Debris is increasing. The world must make refuelling, life extension, and debris avoidance mandatory. India can lead this transformation.”
With space filling up and satellites multiplying faster than regulations, the global community is waking up to a new reality: the debris crisis is not just a space problem anymore. It is an aviation problem, a civilian safety problem, and a planetary problem. And as the risk rises, Indian companies are building the shield that could protect the world.