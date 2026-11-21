As GTA 6 Shatters Sales Records At $3.79B, Hackers Exploit Hype With PC Malware, Corporate Phishing
While the industry estimated pre-orders and first-day sales at 24.5 million copies, Rockstar Games claims that GTA 6 sold 32.5 million units through just pre-orders.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 11:16 AM IST
Hyderabad: A day after industry estimates set Grand Theft Auto VI pre-order and day-one retail sales at $2.36 billion, Rockstar Games revealed the official figures that surpass expectations by a long shot and set a new record for entertainment across any medium with $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales.
GTA VI has not only shattered the entertainment box office as the highest-grossing entertainment property but has also become the biggest entertainment launch in history. To put this into perspective, the theatrical release of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame (2019) grossed around $2.9 billion at the box office for the entirety of its run.
While the industry estimates set the pre-orders and first-day sales at 24.5 million copies, the official number from Rockstar Games puts the number much higher, as it says that GTA VI sold 32.5 million units via pre-orders only.
The hype of the game is understandable, considering it is one of the most anticipated titles and has arrived 13 years after the release of the last game in the GTA franchise. The game has also received a near-perfect score of 99 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated game of all time.
Grand Theft Auto VI is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One (via Xbox Cloud Gaming). The PC version of the game is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027, and hackers are utilising the hype to trick unsuspecting users via a ClickFix attack.
Since a simple Google Search would let anyone know that a PC version isn't available yet, attackers are presenting their fake GTA VI PC client as a way to stream the game from an Xbox or PlayStation console instead of installing it on the PC.
As part of the Clickfix attack, they tell visitors to press Win+R, paste a PowerShell command, and run it. They also let users choose to download a ZIP file carrying the malware. Running the PowerShell command or running the downloaded .exe file compromises the system and allows the attackers to steal browser login credentials, crypto wallet data, and much more. The threat was detected by Bitdefender Total Security's Advanced Threat Defence, and they also explain the technical details of the attack.
Before the release of the game, cybersecurity researchers witnessed an increase in GTA VI-themed phishing attacks, specifically targeting corporate employees. According to cybersecurity platform KnowBe4, cybercriminals are wasting no time capitalising on the hype around GTA VI, as they identified a staggering 1,300 per cent surge in gaming-related phishing emails compared with the monthly average between March and August 2026. According to the security firm, GTA-related scams alone accounted for 9.6 per cent of phishing emails analysed in October.
“Attackers are using fake employee benefits and free GTA VI pre-order offers to steal corporate credentials, with 83.2% of this targeted attack volume occurring over weekends,” Lucy Gee told Computer Weekly. “They’re also using QR codes to move employees from protected work devices onto personal phones, potentially bypassing corporate security controls.”
To stay safe from such attempts, gamers need to remember the official release channels and device support for GTA VI. If you own a PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Slim, or PlayStation 5 Pro, you can buy the game code at the PlayStation Store. Similarly, the code for Xbox Series X|S is available at the official Xbox Store. To play the game on Xbox One, users need to have Xbox Cloud Gaming. Currently, there is no way to play the game on PC. There is neither an official Windows version nor any way to stream the game on PC.