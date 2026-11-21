ETV Bharat / technology

As GTA 6 Shatters Sales Records At $3.79B, Hackers Exploit Hype With PC Malware, Corporate Phishing

A poster for the Grand Theft Auto VI video game, which will be released on Nov. 19, 2026, is displayed at a GameStop store, Monday, Nov. 16, 2026, in Colma, Calif ( AP Photo )

Hyderabad: A day after industry estimates set Grand Theft Auto VI pre-order and day-one retail sales at $2.36 billion, Rockstar Games revealed the official figures that surpass expectations by a long shot and set a new record for entertainment across any medium with $3.79 billion in day-one retail sales.

GTA VI has not only shattered the entertainment box office as the highest-grossing entertainment property but has also become the biggest entertainment launch in history. To put this into perspective, the theatrical release of Marvel's Avengers: Endgame (2019) grossed around $2.9 billion at the box office for the entirety of its run.

While the industry estimates set the pre-orders and first-day sales at 24.5 million copies, the official number from Rockstar Games puts the number much higher, as it says that GTA VI sold 32.5 million units via pre-orders only. The hype of the game is understandable, considering it is one of the most anticipated titles and has arrived 13 years after the release of the last game in the GTA franchise. The game has also received a near-perfect score of 99 on Metacritic, making it the highest-rated game of all time. ALSO READ: GTA 6 Is Here, And It's Not For Kids: What Parents Need To Know Before Clicking 'Buy' Grand Theft Auto VI is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 Pro, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One (via Xbox Cloud Gaming). The PC version of the game is expected to arrive in the first quarter of 2027, and hackers are utilising the hype to trick unsuspecting users via a ClickFix attack.