ETV Bharat / technology

ArXiv Enforces Stricter Rules On AI-Generated Research, Threatens One-Year Ban For Violations

Hyderabad: ArXiv, one of the world's most widely used open-access repositories for scientific preprints, is tightening its submission policies against the careless use of artificial intelligence (AI). The platform warns that authors who fail to properly review AI-generated content before uploading papers could face a one-year ban from the platform.

ArXiv became a platform where scientists/researchers could post their early-stage scientific work publicly, ranging from the fields of computer science, mathematics, and physics without waiting for months or years for the slow journal review process.

With the help of this update, ArXiv aims to raise the quality of research papers and curb the usage of AI-generated research across academic publishing.

What are the violations against the submission policies

According to an X post shared by Thomas Dietterich, chair of arXiv's computer science section, the platform would act where there is "incontrovertible evidence" that authors submitted AI-generated content without adequate review. Specific examples cited include hallucinated or fabricated references, as well as the accidental inclusion of chatbot prompts, LLM instructions, or AI-generated commentary within submitted manuscripts.

Dietterich made clear that researchers cannot escape responsibility for plagiarised material, misleading claims, factual errors, or biased content produced by AI tools if it is included in submissions without proper verification.