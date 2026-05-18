ArXiv Enforces Stricter Rules On AI-Generated Research, Threatens One-Year Ban For Violations
ArXiv is applying stricter rules against unverified AI-generated content in academic papers, with violators facing a one-year ban and tougher post-suspension submission requirements.
Published : May 18, 2026 at 5:14 PM IST
Hyderabad: ArXiv, one of the world's most widely used open-access repositories for scientific preprints, is tightening its submission policies against the careless use of artificial intelligence (AI). The platform warns that authors who fail to properly review AI-generated content before uploading papers could face a one-year ban from the platform.
ArXiv became a platform where scientists/researchers could post their early-stage scientific work publicly, ranging from the fields of computer science, mathematics, and physics without waiting for months or years for the slow journal review process.
With the help of this update, ArXiv aims to raise the quality of research papers and curb the usage of AI-generated research across academic publishing.
What are the violations against the submission policies
According to an X post shared by Thomas Dietterich, chair of arXiv's computer science section, the platform would act where there is "incontrovertible evidence" that authors submitted AI-generated content without adequate review. Specific examples cited include hallucinated or fabricated references, as well as the accidental inclusion of chatbot prompts, LLM instructions, or AI-generated commentary within submitted manuscripts.
Attention @arxiv authors: Our Code of Conduct states that by signing your name as an author of a paper, each author takes full responsibility for all its contents, irrespective of how the contents were generated. 1/— Thomas G. Dietterich (@tdietterich) May 14, 2026
Dietterich made clear that researchers cannot escape responsibility for plagiarised material, misleading claims, factual errors, or biased content produced by AI tools if it is included in submissions without proper verification.
Penalties and Appeals Process
Under the updated policy, confirmed violators will face a one-year suspension from the platform. Following that period, any future submissions from those authors must first be accepted by a recognised peer-reviewed journal or conference before they can be uploaded to arXiv.
The enforcement process will follow a one-strike model. However, moderators must first flag suspected violations, and section chairs must independently confirm the evidence before any penalty is applied. Authors will retain the right to appeal decisions.
AI Use Not Banned Outright
ArXiv’s updated submission policy does not prohibit the use of AI tools in research. It mentions that authors bear full responsibility for the accuracy, originality, and integrity of their work irrespective of whether AI systems were used in its preparation.
Why did ArXiv take this step?
ArVix’s stricter submission policies reflect growing misuse of generative AI in scientific publishing. Recent studies have highlighted a rise in fabricated citations and inaccurate references in biomedical research, a trend widely attributed to increasing reliance on AI writing tools. Cases of nonsensical AI-generated text passing through basic editorial checks have also raised alarms.
The online repository has taken steps in recent years to improve submission quality, including requiring first-time contributors to obtain endorsements from established researchers. ArXiv has also transitioned from its long-standing home at Cornell University into an independent nonprofit entity. This structural change offers the organisation greater flexibility and funding to address the challenges posed by AI-generated content and research integrity.