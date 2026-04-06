ETV Bharat / technology

Artemis Mission Headed For First Lunar Flyby Since 1972

This image provided by NASA shows the moon from a photo taken by The Artemis II crew on day 4 of their journey to the Moon on Saturday, April 4, 2026. ( AP )

Houston: The Artemis astronauts on Sunday were approaching a key milestone in their journey to slingshot around the Moon, a historic NASA mission that will see the first woman and first person of color perform a lunar flyby.

The crew of three Americans and one Canadian will soon hit a tipping point of sorts when the Moon's gravity takes over the spacecraft's trajectory, whipping the Orion capsule on the first lunar loop in more than half-a-century. The astronauts are set to travel farther from Earth than any human before.

That historic occasion comes alongside a constellation of firsts: Victor Glover will go down in the books as the first person of color to ever fly around the Moon, while Christina Koch will be the first woman.

Canadian Jeremy Hansen will meanwhile become the first non-American to accomplish the feat. Those three along with mission commander Reid Wiseman will spend much of their lunar flyby that's expected Monday documenting the Moon.

- 'The far side of the Moon' -

The astronauts have already started seeing features of the celestial body never before viewed with a naked human eye. In the wee hours of Sunday, NASA published an image taken by the Artemis crew that showed a distant Moon with the Orientale basin visible.

"This mission marks the first time the entire basin has been seen with human eyes," the US space agency said. The massive crater, which resembles a bullseye, had been photographed before by orbiting cameras.

Koch, speaking to Canadian children live from space, said the crew was most excited to see the basin -- sometimes known as the Moon's "Grand Canyon."

"It's very distinctive and no human eyes previously had seen this crater until today, really, when we were privileged enough to see it," Koch said during the question-and-answer session hosted by the Canadian Space Agency.