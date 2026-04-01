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Artemis II | NASA's Historic Moon Mission Just Hours Away: Launch Time, Crew, And How To Track Live

NASA’s Artemis II Mission to Send Four Astronauts Around the Moon in 2026 ( Credits: NASA via AP )

The mission will fly four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the Moon aboard the Space Launch System (SLS) rocket and Orion spacecraft. Notably, Artemis II will neither attempt a lunar landing nor enter the lunar orbit. It will take the crew to travel beyond low Earth orbit, attempt a lunar flyby, and follow a "free-return" trajectory.

Online, users can follow AROW to see where Orion and the Artemis II crew are in relation to the Earth and the Moon and follow Orion’s path during the mission. (Credit: NASA)

NASSA is also allowing citizens of Earth to track the space mission in real time via a dedicated online tracking tool called the Artemis Real-time Orbit Website (AROW), available on NASA’s website (nasa.gov/trackartemis) or via NASA’s mobile app.

Hyderabad: Three men and one woman are set to embark on the first crewed trip to the Moon since Apollo 17 in 1972, as NASA prepares to launch the Artemis II mission. Scheduled to launch on April 1, 2026, at 6:24 PM EDT or 3:54 AM IST on April 2, 2026, the mission is finally continuing with a trouble-free countdown following weeks of fuel leaks and other issues which delayed the launch into April this year.

Using the celestial gravitational pull, the spacecraft will slingshot past the Moon, allowing the astronauts to begin their four-day journey back to Earth. Upon arrival, the service module—housing the spacecraft’s main propulsion system—will detach from the crew module. The astronauts will then re-enter Earth’s atmosphere and descend by parachute to a splashdown site off the coast of California.

The Artemis II mission will take the astronauts over 230,000 miles from Earth at their farthest point, following a free-return path back to Earth. (Image Credits: NASA)

Jeff Radigan, lead flight director for Artemis II, explained that the crew will journey farther into space than any humans have ever gone before. Their mission will take them more than 5,000 nautical miles (about 9,200 km) beyond the Moon before making their return to Earth.

The Artemis II crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman (commander), Victor Glover (pilot), and Christina Koch (mission specialist), along with Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen (mission specialist).

In picture: Artemis II crew (Image Credits: NASA)

Building on the success of unmanned Artemis I in November 2022, which completed the space travel around the Moon and re-entered the Earth's atmosphere in a span of 25 days, the crewed Artemis II mission aims to establish a long-term human presence at the Moon for science and exploration.

In this photo provided by NASA, astronaut Charles M. Duke Jr. collects lunar samples at Station No. 1 during the first Apollo 16 extravehicular activity at the Descartes landing site, April 21, 1972. (NASA via AP)

Set to last 10 days, the new mission will help confirm systems and hardware, including the rocket and spacecraft, needed for future human lunar exploration missions. It will demonstrate a broad range of capabilities needed for deep space missions and lay the ground for a lunar landing. Additionally, the mission will monitor how space affects astronauts' bodies as scientists will cultivate tissue samples known as organoids from the astronauts' blood, both before and after their journey.

The follow-up Artemis III mission will then send the first humans to explore the region near the lunar South Pole.