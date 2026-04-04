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Artemis II's Moonbound Astronauts Capture Earth's Brilliant Blue Beauty As They Leave It Behind

NASA released the crew’s first downlinked images Friday, 1 1/2 days into the first astronaut moonshot in more than half a century.

This image provided by NASA shows a view of Earth taken by NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from of the Orion spacecraft's window after completing the translunar injection burn on April 2, 2026.
This image provided by NASA shows a view of Earth taken by NASA astronaut and Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman from of the Orion spacecraft's window after completing the translunar injection burn on April 2, 2026. (AP)
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By AP (Associated Press)

Published : April 4, 2026 at 7:56 AM IST

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Cape Canaveral: The Artemis II astronauts have captured our blue planet’s brilliant beauty as they zoom ever closer to the moon. NASA released the crew’s first downlinked images Friday, 1 1/2 days into the first astronaut moonshot in more than half a century.

The first photo taken by Commander Reid Wiseman shows a curved slice of Earth in one of the capsule’s windows. The second shows the entire globe with the oceans topped by swirling white tendrils of clouds. A green aurora even glows, according to NASA.

This image provided by NASA shows a downlink image of Earth taken by NASA’s Artemis II astronaut commander Reid Wiseman inside the Orion capsule on Friday, April 3, 2026.
This image provided by NASA shows a downlink image of Earth taken by NASA’s Artemis II astronaut commander Reid Wiseman inside the Orion capsule on Friday, April 3, 2026. (AP)

“It’s great to think that, except for our four friends, all of us are represented in this image," said NASA's Lakiesha Hawkins, an exploration systems leader. She added that the mission was going well.

As of late Friday afternoon, Wiseman and his crew were more than 110,000 miles (180,000 kilometres) from Earth and were quickly gaining on the moon with another 150,000 miles (240,000 kilometres) to go. They should reach their destination on Monday.

The three Americans and one Canadian will swing around the moon in their Orion capsule, hang a U-turn and then head straight back home without stopping. They fired Orion's main engine Thursday night, which set them on their course.

After Mission Control shifted the position of their capsule, the entire Earth, complete with northern lights, filled their windows. “It was the most spectacular moment, and it paused all four of us in our tracks,” Wiseman said in a TV interview. They're the first lunar travellers since Apollo 17 in 1972.

Also Read:

  1. Artemis II Astronauts Rocket Toward The Moon After Spending A Day Around Earth
  2. Artemis II Space Toilet Faced An Issue After Launch, Crew Fixed It Mid-Flight

TAGGED:

NASA ARTEMIS MOONSHOT
ARTEMIS EARTH PHOTO
NASA ARTEMIS MISSION

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