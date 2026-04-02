ETV Bharat / technology

Artemis II Space Toilet Faced An Issue After Launch, Crew Fixed It Mid-Flight

Hyderabad: The ongoing Artemis II is the first mission in 50 years to send four astronauts on a journey around the Moon, and also marks the farthest distance humans have ever travelled from Earth—surpassing even the Apollo program. This is also the first time that a real toilet has been installed on a spacecraft travelling deep into space.

However, soon after launching from Earth, the Universal Waste Management System aboard the Orion capsule ran into a problem, evoking memories of The Big Bang Theory (Season 2, Episode 22), when Howard Wolowitz’s Zero-Gravity Waste “Disposal” System for the International Space Station failed and infamously became the Zero-Gravity Waste “Distribution” System.

Orion's toilet, in the real world, luckily did not meet such a fate and was soon fixed by the astronauts aboard the Artemis II in close coordination with the on-ground mission control centre, which analysed the telemetry data and helped troubleshoot the fault.

Prior to executing an apogee raise burn, the crew noticed a flashing fault light on the waste management system. NASA spokesperson Gary Jordan informed during the live broadcast about the issue. "The toilet fan is reported to be jammed. Now the ground teams are coming up with instructions on how to get into the fan and clear that area to revive the toilet for the mission," he said.

Left - UWMS System | Right - Toilet located inside of a stall for ISS (Credits: NASA)

At the time, Jordan also confirmed that while the system became unable to handle liquid waste, its faecal collection capabilities remained intact. They also had a contingency for urine, but the service was soon fixed. NASA's director of flight operations informed that the cause of the malfunction was the toilet's controller.