Artemis II Space Toilet Faced An Issue After Launch, Crew Fixed It Mid-Flight
Astronauts on Artemis II fixed a toilet system malfunction in Orion after launch, restoring full waste management functionality for the lunar mission.
Published : April 2, 2026 at 6:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: The ongoing Artemis II is the first mission in 50 years to send four astronauts on a journey around the Moon, and also marks the farthest distance humans have ever travelled from Earth—surpassing even the Apollo program. This is also the first time that a real toilet has been installed on a spacecraft travelling deep into space.
However, soon after launching from Earth, the Universal Waste Management System aboard the Orion capsule ran into a problem, evoking memories of The Big Bang Theory (Season 2, Episode 22), when Howard Wolowitz’s Zero-Gravity Waste “Disposal” System for the International Space Station failed and infamously became the Zero-Gravity Waste “Distribution” System.
Orion's toilet, in the real world, luckily did not meet such a fate and was soon fixed by the astronauts aboard the Artemis II in close coordination with the on-ground mission control centre, which analysed the telemetry data and helped troubleshoot the fault.
Prior to executing an apogee raise burn, the crew noticed a flashing fault light on the waste management system. NASA spokesperson Gary Jordan informed during the live broadcast about the issue. "The toilet fan is reported to be jammed. Now the ground teams are coming up with instructions on how to get into the fan and clear that area to revive the toilet for the mission," he said.
At the time, Jordan also confirmed that while the system became unable to handle liquid waste, its faecal collection capabilities remained intact. They also had a contingency for urine, but the service was soon fixed. NASA's director of flight operations informed that the cause of the malfunction was the toilet's controller.
Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) - The Space Toilet
NASA first introduced the Universal Waste Management System (UWMS) in September 2020. It is 65 per cent smaller and 40 per cent lighter than the previous space toilet and has been in service at the International Space Station since the same year. As confirmed by the initial announcement, it has been fitted onto the crewed Orion spacecraft as well for the 10-day mission beyond the Moon and back.
The UWMS is designed to be flexible across missions—supporting both long-duration stays, where urine is recycled into water, and shorter missions, where waste is stored. In addition to being better at integration with onboard water recycling systems, the new toilet is said to be smaller, lighter, and built for improved comfort.
On the International Space Station, about 90 per cent of water—including urine and sweat—is already recycled to reduce reliance on Earth supplies. While such advanced systems may not be essential for short lunar missions, they are critical for future Mars missions, where astronauts will need highly efficient recycling due to the lack of resupply options.
How Space Toilets Work
In the absence of gravity, space toilets work by using airflow to direct waste into containers. The new UWMS automatically activates suction when the lid is opened for better hygiene and odour control.
Astronauts use a funnel and hose for urine and a small, specially designed seat for solid waste—both of which can be used simultaneously. Foot restraints and handholds keep them in place in microgravity, replacing older, less practical thigh straps.
Waste materials like wipes and gloves are sealed in bags, while solid waste is compacted into canisters—some returned to Earth for study, but most burned up during re-entry. Currently, only liquid waste is recycled, though NASA is exploring ways to recover water from solid waste as well.