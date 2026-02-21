Artemis II Astronauts Enter Quarantine As NASA Eyes March 6 For The Moon Mission
NASA completed the wet dress rehearsal and now aims for the launch opportunity on March 6, 2026, slingshotting astronauts past the Moon.
Published : February 21, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Following the successful rocket fueling test, NASA is one step closer to sending astronauts to the Moon. The space agency is targeting the launch opportunity on March 6, 2026, ahead of which the Artemis II crew has entered quarantine in Houston.
NASA requires its astronauts to quarantine for about 14 days before launch, during which they limit their exposure to others to remain in good health before the mission. The Artemis II crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will fly to Kennedy approximately five days before launch.
“She’s calling us, and we’re ready.” 🌒— NASA (@NASA) February 20, 2026
Today, agency leaders shared updates on the second fueling test for the @NASAArtemis II Moon mission. We're now targeting March 6 as the earliest launch opportunity. https://t.co/7gicm7DWBt pic.twitter.com/Npbm2bx2os
Before the launch date, NASA is awaiting the completion of required work at the launch pad, analysis of test data, and the outcome of a Flight Readiness Review in the coming days.
NASA successfully completed a second wet dress rehearsal this week, after the initial test was halted by leaks and delayed the first lunar trip by astronauts in more than half a century. For the second time this month, launch teams pumped more than 2.6 million litres of supercold fuel into the rocket atop its launch pad, counting all the way down to the half-minute mark as planned, then turned back the clocks to run through the final 10 minutes again. NASA completed the test late at night and said there was minimal hydrogen leakage, well within safety limits.
NASA teams successfully fueled the Artemis II rocket during tonight’s prelaunch test for the lunar mission.— NASA (@NASA) February 20, 2026
Our Artemis experts will answer questions about the important milestone and next steps during a briefing tomorrow at 11am ET (1600 UTC). https://t.co/fVjFOmK5dy pic.twitter.com/WoWwYGm99T
With propellant draining operations for the test completed, technicians have begun final preparations at the launch pad, NASA said.
Artemis II is the first crewed flight to travel beyond low Earth orbit since Apollo 17 in 1972. However, it will neither attempt a lunar landing nor enter the lunar orbit. It will attempt a lunar flyby and follow a “free-return” trajectory.
Jeff Radigan, the lead Artemis II flight director, stated that the crew would be flying further into space than anyone had before. They will travel more than 5,000 nautical miles (over 9,200 km) beyond the Moon before returning to Earth.
The 10-day flight will test the rocket and spacecraft's systems to lay the ground for the future Artemis III mission, which will attempt to land humans on the lunar surface near the Moon's South Pole. The Artemis II will also monitor how space affects astronauts' bodies. Scientists will cultivate organoid tissue samples from the crew's blood, both before and after their journey, and assess the biological impact of space travel on the human body.
The Artemis missions aim to establish a lasting lunar presence and pave the way for the new age of space exploration, sending first astronauts to Mars.