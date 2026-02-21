ETV Bharat / technology

Artemis II Astronauts Enter Quarantine As NASA Eyes March 6 For The Moon Mission

Hyderabad: Following the successful rocket fueling test, NASA is one step closer to sending astronauts to the Moon. The space agency is targeting the launch opportunity on March 6, 2026, ahead of which the Artemis II crew has entered quarantine in Houston.

NASA requires its astronauts to quarantine for about 14 days before launch, during which they limit their exposure to others to remain in good health before the mission. The Artemis II crew includes NASA astronauts Reid Wiseman, Victor Glover, and Christina Koch, along with CSA (Canadian Space Agency) astronaut Jeremy Hansen. They will fly to Kennedy approximately five days before launch.

Before the launch date, NASA is awaiting the completion of required work at the launch pad, analysis of test data, and the outcome of a Flight Readiness Review in the coming days.

NASA successfully completed a second wet dress rehearsal this week, after the initial test was halted by leaks and delayed the first lunar trip by astronauts in more than half a century. For the second time this month, launch teams pumped more than 2.6 million litres of supercold fuel into the rocket atop its launch pad, counting all the way down to the half-minute mark as planned, then turned back the clocks to run through the final 10 minutes again. NASA completed the test late at night and said there was minimal hydrogen leakage, well within safety limits.