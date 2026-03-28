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Artemis II Astronauts Arrive At Florida Launch Site For First Moon Trip In 53 Years

Artemis 2 crew members, from left, Mission Spc. Jeremy Hansen, of Canada, Mission Spc. Christina Koch, Commander Reid Wiseman, and Pilot Victor Glover pose for a photo after the crew's arrival at the Kennedy Space Center Friday, March 27, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. ( AP )

Cape Canaveral: The astronauts set to become the first lunar visitors in more than half a century arrived at their launch site Friday, joining the towering rocket that stands poised to blast off next week and send them around the moon. Artemis II Commander Reid Wiseman flew in with his three crewmates from Houston. It was the closest they've come to launching. Fuel leaks and other rocket issues caused two months of delay and double hangar-to-pad rollouts. NASA's new administrator, Jared Isaacman, greeted the astronauts as they emerged from their T-38 training jets at Kennedy Space Center. Besides Wiseman, the crew includes NASA's Victor Glover and Christina Koch, and Canada's Jeremy Hansen. The welcoming committee also included the Canadian Space Agency's president, Lisa Campbell, dozens of NASA managers and more than 100 journalists. "Hey, let's go to the moon!" Wiseman shouted to the crowd. "I think the nation and the world have been waiting a long time to do this again." "We're all fired up to go do this," Hansen added. "So 'Allons-y!' " — French for let's go. FILE - NASA's Artemis II SLS (Space Launch System) moon rocket with the Orion spacecraft slowly rolls back towards the Vehicle Assembly Building at the Kennedy Space Center, Feb. 25, 2026, in Cape Canaveral, Fla. (AP)