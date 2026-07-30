ETV Bharat / technology

Are Foldable Smartphones Finally Going To Be Mainstream?

Last year, the Galaxy Z Fold7 , Galaxy Z Flip7, and Galaxy Z Flip7 FE secured 2.1 lakh pre-orders in the first 48 hours since their launch on July 9, 2025, in India, matching the pre-order tally of the Galaxy S25 series. It took the previous generation 15 days to reach the same milestone. The company also expects pre-orders for the new-generation foldables to soon match the demand for this year's Galaxy S26 series.

Samsung says that 45 per cent of these pre-orders originate from tier 2 cities and beyond, underscoring a growing demand for foldable devices in these regions. For a quick reminder, the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra is priced from Rs 1,99,999; the Galaxy Z Fold8 starts at Rs 1,79,999; and the Galaxy Z Flip8 costs Rs 1,24,999 for the base model.

Samsung foldables are also popular in India. The brand’s eighth-generation foldables , which include the Galaxy Z Fold8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Fold8, and Galaxy Z Flip8, have set a new pre-order record in the country by amassing over 2.71 lakh pre-orders within just 72 hours of their launch on July 22, 2026.

Throughout the years, foldables have continued to receive improvements as smartphone makers like Xiaomi, Vivo, Oppo, and others joined the race . However, Samsung soon became the undisputed champion in the segment with its premium offerings in both book-style and clamshell-style devices, enjoying the highest market share globally.

The following year, Samsung, Huawei, and Motorola helped advance the tech with their first-ever foldable smartphones. Samsung came out with a book-style device with an inward-folding design, Huawei showcased a similar form factor with an outward-folding design, and Motorola revived its iconic Razr flip phone with a flexible clamshell design.

Hyderabad: Back in 2018, the world's first foldable smartphone entered the market as a bulky device that was far from folding completely shut. In addition to its stiff hinge, the software lacked the extensive optimisation required for the new form factor. Despite its many shortcomings, the Royole FlexPai helped move foldables from the concept stage to a commercially available product. However, the Chinese phone maker failed to make a mark outside tech enthusiast circles.

Judging solely by the pre-order numbers of Samsung's foldable smartphones, the foldable category appears to be finally on its way to becoming mainstream, that too in the premium space in India.

Mohammad Faisal Ali Kawoosa, Chief Analyst and Founder of TechArc, acknowledges the increased demand for foldables but believes it is mainly driven by premium buyers seeking novelty, adding that they still have a long way to go before becoming mainstream.

“We are far away from foldables becoming mainstream. However, their acceptance has definitely increased with buyers having more confidence in the durability and overall performance of the form factor,” he says. “In the ultra premium tiers, consumers want to try something new, something novel, while they are ready to spend over a lakh of rupees on a smartphone. Foldables offer them that novelty.”

In any case, the demand for foldables is indeed on the rise, and it is expected to go even higher as Apple launches its first foldable device in September. According to Counterpoint Research, the global foldable smartphone market is projected to continue to expand, growing 21 per cent year-over-year (YoY) in 2026, carried by premium book-style devices, stronger product competition, and Apple's entry into the category.

Foldable market 2025 vs 2026 (forecast) as per Counterpoint Research (Image Credits: Counterpoint)

The firm expects the iPhone maker to capture a 25 per cent market share, overtaking Huawei to become the second-largest player, while Samsung is projected to retain its leading position. However, Apple's entry is expected to eat into the market share of all major players, including Samsung, whose share is projected to decline from the current 40 per cent to 32 per cent.

Apple's iPhone Fold could also find a considerable number of takers in India, particularly among existing Apple users who want to experience the foldable form factor but without switching over to Android.

“In India too, many iPhone users have been waiting to experience the foldable form factor, but within the Apple ecosystem. They have been closely tracking the evolution of foldable smartphones and now want to own one,” he says. “However, they do not want to switch to Android and instead want a foldable made by Apple. So, based on what we are seeing in the market, it is likely to receive a strong response.”

Except for the crease in the middle, the form factor feels fully polished, coming packed with all the high-end specifications and features that you would expect from a flagship device. With each passing year, the design feels more mature as foldables become lighter, slimmer, and more durable. Last year’s Pixel 10 Pro Fold from Google even featured full-fledged dust resistance with an IP68 certification, marking a first for the category.

Samsung’s new Flex Titanium technology introduces a titanium-based display structure, combining a titanium-alloy film with an enhanced titanium plate, to make foldables thinner while maintaining durability. (Image Credits: Samsung)

On the other hand, Samsung's new fold lineup introduces Flex Titanium technology, which claims to not only make the device thinner but also improve durability and reduce crease visibility over time. The series also features a new book-style foldable with a wider 4:3 aspect ratio for reading, gaming, streaming, and multitasking experience, while the 10:16 cover display aims to offer the usual messaging and browsing experience.

Apple is late to the fold party, but it is believed to have solved the crease problem. We’ll have to wait a few more months to get the details.

In picture: Apple iPhone Fold CAD renders (Image Credit: YouTube/ Front Page Tech)

As foldables mature, they have expanded into the mid-range segment as well, allowing users with a limited budget to experience the new form factor. However, their impact on the mass market is not what manufacturers would have preferred. While customers seem to be slowly embracing the flip form factor, they aren’t confident about the durability of “affordable” book forms.

“I think foldables around 50k or ‘affordable’ ones are not yet there. Buyers are sceptical about durability at this price point, especially about the book form. They understand that foldables come with a complex hinge mechanism, and an affordable version may not be offering the same durability promise.” Kawoosa says.

“Having said that, the flip version is finding buyers in this price range. However, a flip phone does not offer any unique use cases. It has a compact form factor, but in essence, users get only half of the candy bar smartphone experience, as they mostly use the outer display. So, flip phones need to offer a more compelling reason to convince users,” he adds.