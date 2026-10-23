ETV Bharat / technology

Arctic Splits Into Three Zones For Cloud-Forming Particles, Study Finds

Inside the making of Arctic clouds. Clouds over icebergs in Nuup Kangerlua, Greenland. ( Image Credit: Samuel Chua )

A new study says the Arctic is made up of three distinct zones when it comes to how tiny air particles, called aerosols, affect clouds. The work was published in the journal Nature Geoscience and comes from the University of Helsinki.

The study was led by researchers at the university's Institute for Atmospheric and Earth System Research (INAR). They worked with several research bodies, including the Finnish Meteorological Institute.

The study says clouds in the Arctic are among the biggest open questions in climate science. Experts are unsure how aerosols help clouds form, and how clouds change the number of aerosols as the region warms. One key question is the significance of aerosols originating in atmospheric trace gases. As they grow, these particles can become cloud condensation nuclei. These are particles on which water vapour turns into droplets. Three Arctic zones The study divides the Arctic into the High Arctic, the Maritime Arctic and the Continental Arctic. The High Arctic stands apart because of its permanent ice cover, which affects how aerosols form. As the climate gets warmer, the number of naturally formed aerosols and cloud condensation nuclei is likely to rise in the icy High Arctic. By contrast, a fall is likely in the open waters of the Maritime Arctic.