Arctic Splits Into Three Zones For Cloud-Forming Particles, Study Finds
A new study says the Arctic has three zones where tiny air particles form clouds in different ways, and warming may change each one differently.
Published : October 23, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
A new study says the Arctic is made up of three distinct zones when it comes to how tiny air particles, called aerosols, affect clouds. The work was published in the journal Nature Geoscience and comes from the University of Helsinki.
The study was led by researchers at the university's Institute for Atmospheric and Earth System Research (INAR). They worked with several research bodies, including the Finnish Meteorological Institute.
The study says clouds in the Arctic are among the biggest open questions in climate science. Experts are unsure how aerosols help clouds form, and how clouds change the number of aerosols as the region warms.
One key question is the significance of aerosols originating in atmospheric trace gases. As they grow, these particles can become cloud condensation nuclei. These are particles on which water vapour turns into droplets.
Three Arctic zones
The study divides the Arctic into the High Arctic, the Maritime Arctic and the Continental Arctic. The High Arctic stands apart because of its permanent ice cover, which affects how aerosols form.
As the climate gets warmer, the number of naturally formed aerosols and cloud condensation nuclei is likely to rise in the icy High Arctic. By contrast, a fall is likely in the open waters of the Maritime Arctic.
In the Continental Arctic, the result depends less on global warming. It depends more on how human-made air pollution changes in the coming decades.
Why are tiny particles hard to measure?
The significance of aerosols for clouds has been known for decades. Yet knowledge of how the particles form has grown more slowly. The reason is technical, as it is hard to detect newly formed particles that are only nanometers wide. Using instruments in the harsh Arctic adds to the challenge.
The study uses data on aerosol size collected over more than 20 years. The data came from eight measuring stations and several research trips across the Arctic. This data was paired with satellite images and studied using new methods built for the study. For the first time, this made it possible to spot differences within the Arctic.
The researchers say the study does not yet give a final answer on how aerosols shape the Arctic climate. Samuel Chua, lead author, is a doctoral researcher at the University of Helsinki.
Professor Katrianne Lehtipalo of the University of Helsinki and the Finnish Meteorological Institute said the study shows how vital long-term aerosol records are in northern places. Lehtipalo named the Finnish stations in Värriö and Pallas in Lapland as examples. "Only with a solid foundation of observational data can we build and use modern analytical tools, including AI-assisted satellite analyses," she said.