ETV Bharat / technology

Apple's New CEO John Ternus To Get $58 Million Pay Package In FY27

FILE - John Ternus, Apple's then VP of Hardware Engineering, discusses the latest development for the iPad Pro during an event to announce new products Oct. 30, 2018 ( AP Photo )

New Delhi: US-based Apple Inc.'s new Chief Executive Officer John Ternus will receive a compensation package worth about $58 million in fiscal 2027, while outgoing CEO Tim Cook is set to receive about $47 million in his new role as executive chairman, as per multiple reports.

Reports said the company disclosed the compensation details in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday, the first day of Ternus' tenure as CEO.

Ternus will receive an annual base salary of $3 million and a stock award with a target value of $55 million for fiscal 2027. He will also receive a prorated restricted stock unit award worth about $2.5 million for fiscal 2026, which ends in September.

About 75 per cent of Ternus' equity award will be linked to Apple's performance relative to the S&P 500, while the remaining 25 per cent will consist of time-based stock units that vest semiannually.

Cook will see his annual salary fall to $2 million from $3 million as he moves to the executive chairman role, the reports said. However, his 2027 stock award will have a target value of $45 million with half of the equity award tied to Apple's performance relative to the S&P 500.