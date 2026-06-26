Apple's Future Plans Leaked: iPhone Foldable Will Get A Successor, But Air 3 May Not Arrive
According to a famous Chinese tipster, Apple has confirmed the iPhone Ultra 2, but iPhone Air 3 depends on iPhone Air 2's sales performance.
Published : June 26, 2026 at 1:51 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has reportedly given the green light to its second-generation foldable smartphone, the iPhone Ultra 2, even before the official launch of its first model, the iPhone Ultra. At the same time, the future of the iPhone Air lineup appears far less certain, according to a prominent Chinese tipster.
According to a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging and social networking website, tipster Digital Chat Station shared "The second-generation iPhone Ultra 2 with a wider folding screen has been confirmed," though it remains unclear exactly what this confirmation involves.
The Weibo post suggests Apple has likely started development on the successor to the original iPhone Ultra, which is expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. It also suggests the iPhone Ultra 2 will retain the same wide folding screen design as its predecessor, potentially even reusing the same display panel from the first-generation model. Moreover, the early commitment from Apple, as per the post, indicates the tech giant's strong confidence in the long-term future of its foldable iPhone line.
iPhone Air 3's Future in Doubt
On the other hand, the same level of confidence does not appear to the iPhone Air series. The same post claims that work on the iPhone Air 3 has not yet begun, with its future depending heavily on how well the upcoming iPhone Air 2 performs in the market.
The post highlights that if the iPhone Air 2 "doesn't sell well, the ultra-thin iPhone line is in jeopardy." This suggests Apple would consider discontinuing the Air lineup altogether, marking a significant shift for a product line introduced specifically to offer a slimmer alternative within Apple's smartphone range.
Expected Launch Timeline
The iPhone Air 2 is expected to launch in the first half of 2027 alongside the standard iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e, while the iPhone Ultra is likely to be unveiled in September this year, along with iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max.
If the post's claims turn out to be true, Apple's hardware strategy could look very different in the coming years.