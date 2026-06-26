ETV Bharat / technology

Apple's Future Plans Leaked: iPhone Foldable Will Get A Successor, But Air 3 May Not Arrive

Hyderabad: Apple has reportedly given the green light to its second-generation foldable smartphone, the iPhone Ultra 2, even before the official launch of its first model, the iPhone Ultra. At the same time, the future of the iPhone Air lineup appears far less certain, according to a prominent Chinese tipster.

According to a post on Weibo, a Chinese microblogging and social networking website, tipster Digital Chat Station shared "The second-generation iPhone Ultra 2 with a wider folding screen has been confirmed," though it remains unclear exactly what this confirmation involves.

The Weibo post suggests Apple has likely started development on the successor to the original iPhone Ultra, which is expected to debut in September alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max. It also suggests the iPhone Ultra 2 will retain the same wide folding screen design as its predecessor, potentially even reusing the same display panel from the first-generation model. Moreover, the early commitment from Apple, as per the post, indicates the tech giant's strong confidence in the long-term future of its foldable iPhone line.

Screenshot of Digital Chat Sation's post on Weibo (Image Credit: Weibo)

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