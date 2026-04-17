ETV Bharat / technology

Apple's Express Transit Mode Exploited To Steal $10,000 From a Locked iPhone, Video Demonstrates

The exploit leverages a five-year old vulnerability known as a "Man in the Middle" attack. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is known to provide high levels of security and privacy to its users. It offers end-to-end encryption (for iMessage, FaceTime), Secure Enclave technology, and strict App Store vetting processes. The Cupertino-based tech giant also distinguishes itself from competitors by focusing on on-device processing rather than storing user data in the cloud, and argues for keeping user privacy-first. However, a video published by the popular science channel, Veritasium, has demonstrated how a known vulnerability in Apple's Express Transit Mode can be exploited to silently transfer funds from a locked iPhone.

In the video, the presenter, Henry van Dyck, successfully stole $10,000 from fellow famous tech YouTuber Marques Brownlee's iPhone 17 Pro, without unlocking or physically accessing the device.

The vulnerability, first reportedly discovered in 2021, was demonstrated in collaboration with cybersecurity experts and university professors Ioana Boureanu and Tom Chothia. The exploit leverages a technique known as a "Man in the Middle" attack, using a third-party hardware to intercept and manipulate Near Field Communication (NFC) data exchanged during contactless payment transactions.

How do cyberattackers exploit this vulnerability?

The attack begins by placing a target iPhone onto a device called a Proxmark, which is a commercially available third-party NFC reader connected to a laptop. According to the video, when the iPhone is placed onto the NFC reader, the phone exchanges transaction data with the Proxmark, which transfers the information to the laptop.

A Python script is then used to modify the transaction data, which is forwarded to a second device. The video showcases when the second device is tapped on a point-of-sale (PoS) terminal, both the iPhone and the terminal are deceived into believing they are communicating directly with one another, resulting in a successful payment.