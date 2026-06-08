ETV Bharat / technology

Apple WWDC 2026 Starts Today: What To Expect, When And Where To Watch Live

Hyderabad: Apple is ready to kick off its annual developer conference, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, today, June 8. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will begin with a keynote presentation delivered by CEO Tim Cook. The conference runs for five days, through June 12, and is expected to showcase significant updates to Apple’s software platforms and a long-awaited overhaul of Siri. Moreover, WWDC 2026 will be CEO Tim Cook’s last developer conference, as his role will be succeeded by John Ternus on September 1 this year. Ternus currently serves as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.

WWDC 2026: When and Where to Watch

The keynote will begin at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), equivalent to 10:00 AM PT. It will be followed by a Platforms State of the Union session at 1:30 AM IST (1:00 PM PT), offering a more detailed look at software and platform developments for developers. Both presentations are free to watch. Viewers can stream the event via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Windows PCs, and smart TVs. It will also be accessible through the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and Apple’s official YouTube channel.