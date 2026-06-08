Apple WWDC 2026 Starts Today: What To Expect, When And Where To Watch Live
Apple starts WWDC 2026 today with a keynote by CEO Tim Cook, which is expected to showcase major updates to iOS, Siri, and others.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 1:49 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is ready to kick off its annual developer conference, the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2026, today, June 8. The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. It will begin with a keynote presentation delivered by CEO Tim Cook. The conference runs for five days, through June 12, and is expected to showcase significant updates to Apple’s software platforms and a long-awaited overhaul of Siri. Moreover, WWDC 2026 will be CEO Tim Cook’s last developer conference, as his role will be succeeded by John Ternus on September 1 this year. Ternus currently serves as Senior Vice President of Hardware Engineering.
WWDC 2026: When and Where to Watch
The keynote will begin at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST), equivalent to 10:00 AM PT. It will be followed by a Platforms State of the Union session at 1:30 AM IST (1:00 PM PT), offering a more detailed look at software and platform developments for developers. Both presentations are free to watch. Viewers can stream the event via the Apple TV app on iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV 4K, Windows PCs, and smart TVs. It will also be accessible through the Apple Developer app, the Apple Developer website, and Apple’s official YouTube channel.
WWDC 2026: Full Week Schedule
Beyond the keynote, WWDC 2026 will include more than 100 technical sessions throughout the week, along with group labs and one-on-one appointments that give developers direct access to Apple engineers and designers. Supporting documentation and guides will also be made available to help developers explore the conference’s key announcements in depth. Apple is also hosting a special in-person experience at Apple Park for winners of this year’s Swift Student Challenge. Fifty Distinguished Winners have been invited to Cupertino for a dedicated three-day program.
WWDC 2026: What to Expect
The main announcements are expected to revolve around Apple’s next-generation operating systems, likely branded iOS 27, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, and visionOS 27. A redesigned Siri and new Apple Intelligence features are widely anticipated to be the key focus at this year’s developer conference, as Apple previously delayed AI advancements it had committed to release at WWDC 2024.