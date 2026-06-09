Apple WWDC 2026 Highlights: iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, Revamped Siri AI, More
At the WWDC 2026, Apple revealed a revamped Siri and new capabilities of Apple Intelligence across devices.
Published : June 9, 2026 at 12:13 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple announced new versions of its software across devices, including iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The presentation focuses heavily on Apple Intelligence features and a revamped Siri AI that now also exists as a dedicated application across Apple devices.
The WWDC keynote started with Apple CEO Tim Cook talking about the company, his time at Apple, and the stars of the show—developers. Let's take a look at the highlights from the keynote presentation.
Apple iOS 27
The iOS 27 comes as an upgrade to the iOS 26 and its Liquid Design interface with the promise of better speed, sharper layers, and a slider to adjust transparency levels. The apps come with new features, including an upgraded Flyover feature with richer aerial imagery for Apple Maps and iCloud Shared Albums support for Android and Windows. One big highlight of iOS 27 is the new Child Accounts feature that comes with a plethora of new parental controls.
The iOS 27 will support all iPhones that support the current iOS 26, which includes devices from the latest iPhone 17 series to iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2nd-gen.
The first developer beta for iOS 27 is now available. The public beta release is expected to arrive in July, followed by a stable release in September alongside new-gen iPhone models.
macOS Golden Gate, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, visionOS 27
The new versions of Apple software focus more on refining the experience rather than introducing new features. It said that the design changes for software have been shaped by user feedback. Additionally, the newly introduced Siri AI application is available across devices. The release window for all these software iterations is the same as the iOS 27.
Apple announced that macOS Tahoe was the last software to support pre-Apple Silicon Macs. This means Intel-powered Macs will no longer support the new macOS Golden Gate.
Apple iPadOS 27 is compatible with iPad mini (A17 Pro) and iPad models with the M1 chip or later. Apple watchOS 27 is compatible with Watch Ultra 2 and Ultra 3, Watch Series 10 and Series 11, and Watch SE (3rd generation).
The tvOS 27 comes with a redesigned Podcasts app and several new features. The visionOS 27 comes with Visual Intelligence features and improvements across the system.
Notably, the WWDC 2026 will run for five days until June 12, providing developer access to Apple Developer Forums, one-on-one appointments with experts, and online presentations and Q&A sessions hosted by Apple engineers and designers.
(This is a developing story)