ETV Bharat / technology

Apple WWDC 2026 Highlights: iOS 27, macOS Golden Gate, Revamped Siri AI, More

Hyderabad: Apple announced new versions of its software across devices, including iOS 27 and macOS Golden Gate, at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC 2026) at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. The presentation focuses heavily on Apple Intelligence features and a revamped Siri AI that now also exists as a dedicated application across Apple devices.

The WWDC keynote started with Apple CEO Tim Cook talking about the company, his time at Apple, and the stars of the show—developers. Let's take a look at the highlights from the keynote presentation.

Apple iOS 27

The iOS 27 comes as an upgrade to the iOS 26 and its Liquid Design interface with the promise of better speed, sharper layers, and a slider to adjust transparency levels. The apps come with new features, including an upgraded Flyover feature with richer aerial imagery for Apple Maps and iCloud Shared Albums support for Android and Windows. One big highlight of iOS 27 is the new Child Accounts feature that comes with a plethora of new parental controls.

The iOS 27 will support all iPhones that support the current iOS 26, which includes devices from the latest iPhone 17 series to iPhone 11 and iPhone SE 2nd-gen.

The first developer beta for iOS 27 is now available. The public beta release is expected to arrive in July, followed by a stable release in September alongside new-gen iPhone models.

macOS Golden Gate, iPadOS 27, watchOS 27, tvOS 27, visionOS 27