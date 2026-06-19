ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Unveils New App Store Rules In Brazil Following Regulator Agreement

Hyderabad: Apple has announced several changes to iOS in Brazil, made in agreement with the country's competition watchdog, Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE). The update enables developers to distribute apps outside the App Store and process payments for digital goods without relying on Apple's In-App Purchase system.

The tech giant confirmed that it has built new safeguards to mitigate the privacy and security risks introduced by these changes, including special protections for younger users. Developers in Brazil can begin integrating the new capabilities from the iOS 26.5 update.

Alternative marketplaces and payment options

Under the agreement, developers will be permitted to distribute iOS apps in Brazil through alternative marketplaces, which must first be authorised by Apple and meet ongoing compliance requirements. However, apps downloaded outside the App Store will not benefit from Apple's standard App Review process, which raises the risk of exposure to fraud, scams, or harmful content.

To mitigate this, Apple will introduce a baseline check called Notarization, which involves combining automated screening and human review to catch malware and serious threats. However, Apple mentions that this process is less comprehensive than the full App Review that applies to all apps on the App Store.

New payment options in App Store

For payments, developers using the App Store in Brazil can now offer alternative payment processing methods or direct users to external websites for transactions, alongside the existing Apple In-App Purchase option. Purchases made outside Apple's system will not be eligible for Apple-issued refunds, and the company will have reduced ability to assist with related disputes or fraud.