Apple Unveils New App Store Rules In Brazil Following Regulator Agreement
Apple introduces alternative app marketplaces and payment options in Brazil under a CADE agreement, alongside new safeguards to protect users and children from marketplace risks.
Published : June 19, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced several changes to iOS in Brazil, made in agreement with the country's competition watchdog, Conselho Administrativo de Defesa Econômica (CADE). The update enables developers to distribute apps outside the App Store and process payments for digital goods without relying on Apple's In-App Purchase system.
The tech giant confirmed that it has built new safeguards to mitigate the privacy and security risks introduced by these changes, including special protections for younger users. Developers in Brazil can begin integrating the new capabilities from the iOS 26.5 update.
Alternative marketplaces and payment options
Under the agreement, developers will be permitted to distribute iOS apps in Brazil through alternative marketplaces, which must first be authorised by Apple and meet ongoing compliance requirements. However, apps downloaded outside the App Store will not benefit from Apple's standard App Review process, which raises the risk of exposure to fraud, scams, or harmful content.
To mitigate this, Apple will introduce a baseline check called Notarization, which involves combining automated screening and human review to catch malware and serious threats. However, Apple mentions that this process is less comprehensive than the full App Review that applies to all apps on the App Store.
New payment options in App Store
For payments, developers using the App Store in Brazil can now offer alternative payment processing methods or direct users to external websites for transactions, alongside the existing Apple In-App Purchase option. Purchases made outside Apple's system will not be eligible for Apple-issued refunds, and the company will have reduced ability to assist with related disputes or fraud.
Revised commission structure
Apple has also updated its business terms for Brazilian developers. App Store commission rates will drop to 10 per cent for most developers, including those in the Small Business, Video Partner, and Mini Apps Partner Programmes, or 21 per cent for others. An additional 5 per cent fee applies when using Apple's in-app payment processing. Developers directing users to external websites for purchases will pay a 15 per cent store services commission. However, developers falling under the Small Business, Video Partner, and Mini Apps Partner Programmes will pay a reduced rate of 10 per cent commission. Apps distributed entirely outside the App Store will incur a 5 per cent Core Technology Commission on digital sales.
Child safety protections
Apple has offered several features to safeguard children from risks posed by unregulated marketplaces. Kids' category apps on the App Store will not link to external payment websites, while under-18 users purchasing through alternative payment methods on App Store apps must pass through a parental gate.
Apple is also developing a new API enabling parents to monitor and approve purchases made through alternative payment systems outside its own.
Apple noted that similar regulatory shifts in Europe and Japan had previously allowed certain app categories, including pornography apps, onto iOS that were not available before. The company says it remains committed to strengthening protections through existing parental control and digital safety tools such as Screen Time, Family Sharing, Communication Safety, and Communication Limits.