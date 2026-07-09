ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Unveils $30 Billion Broadcom Pact To Boost US Chip Production

The new agreement between Apple and Broadcom extends through 2031 ( AFP Photo )

New Delhi: Apple has significantly expanded its partnership with Broadcom through a new multi-year agreement worth more than $30 billion, marking the company's largest manufacturing commitment in the United States and reinforcing its broader strategy to strengthen domestic semiconductor production.

The agreement, which extends through 2031, is expected to support the production of more than 15 billion chips in the US.

As part of the deal, Broadcom will invest $1.5 billion to expand its manufacturing facility in Fort Collins, Colorado, although neither company disclosed when the additional production capacity would become operational.

The expanded partnership builds on Broadcom's long-standing role as a supplier of wireless connectivity components for Apple.

Under the new agreement, Broadcom will manufacture custom silicon in the United States, including wireless connectivity components that power Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity across multiple generations of Apple devices.

Earlier this week, Broadcom disclosed in a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission that it had signed new long-term agreements with Apple to develop and supply custom application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) silicon products through 2031.