ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Ultra Event Today: How To Watch The Livestream And What We Know So Far About iPhone Maker's First-Ever Foldable

Hyderabad: Apple is ready to host its annual launch event, Apple Event 2026, today, Wednesday, September 9, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Numerous reports spanning over a year suggest that the tech giant is expected to unveil its first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra, in what many are calling one of the biggest moments in Apple's history. Alongside the foldable, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as other devices like the Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the company's foldable launch event live, along with what to expect from it.

When and where to watch

Apple has confirmed that its "Surprise and Shine" event will be an in-person occasion, held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The event will also be livestreamed online for viewers around the world. The show is set to begin at 10:30 PM IST (or 10:00 AM PT). Viewers can watch the livestream directly on Apple's official website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app. The link to watch the livestream of the launch event is embedded below.

It is worth noting that Apple has not officially confirmed whether it will launch the iPhone Ultra or any of the above-mentioned devices. At Apple Event 2026, John Ternus, the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is likely to introduce the purported iPhone Ultra, which is expected to be the headliner product.

This marks the first time in a decade that Apple is entering an entirely new product category, and expectations are high across the industry. Many tech experts believe that the launch of the iPhone Ultra could bring back a sense of excitement that has been missing from smartphones in recent years, especially as innovation across the industry has slowed down.

What to expect from Apple's first foldable handset?

A passport-sized design: According to multiple reports, the iPhone Ultra could resemble the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 in size, which folds down into a compact, passport-like shape that easily fits into a pocket.

However, its design may look slightly unusual, with one side of the front expected to be square and the other rounded off.