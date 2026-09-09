Apple Ultra Event Today: How To Watch The Livestream And What We Know So Far About iPhone Maker's First-Ever Foldable
Apple is expected to unveil its first foldable iPhone Ultra today. Here's how to watch the launch event and what to expect from the device.
Published : September 9, 2026 at 1:21 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is ready to host its annual launch event, Apple Event 2026, today, Wednesday, September 9, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). Numerous reports spanning over a year suggest that the tech giant is expected to unveil its first-ever foldable phone, the iPhone Ultra, in what many are calling one of the biggest moments in Apple's history. Alongside the foldable, the company is expected to launch the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, as well as other devices like the Watch Series 12, Watch Ultra 4, and AirPods 5. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the company's foldable launch event live, along with what to expect from it.
When and where to watch
Apple has confirmed that its "Surprise and Shine" event will be an in-person occasion, held at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Apple Park, Cupertino, California. The event will also be livestreamed online for viewers around the world. The show is set to begin at 10:30 PM IST (or 10:00 AM PT). Viewers can watch the livestream directly on Apple's official website, YouTube channel, and the Apple TV app. The link to watch the livestream of the launch event is embedded below.
It is worth noting that Apple has not officially confirmed whether it will launch the iPhone Ultra or any of the above-mentioned devices. At Apple Event 2026, John Ternus, the company's new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), is likely to introduce the purported iPhone Ultra, which is expected to be the headliner product.
This marks the first time in a decade that Apple is entering an entirely new product category, and expectations are high across the industry. Many tech experts believe that the launch of the iPhone Ultra could bring back a sense of excitement that has been missing from smartphones in recent years, especially as innovation across the industry has slowed down.
What to expect from Apple's first foldable handset?
A passport-sized design: According to multiple reports, the iPhone Ultra could resemble the recently launched Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 in size, which folds down into a compact, passport-like shape that easily fits into a pocket.
However, its design may look slightly unusual, with one side of the front expected to be square and the other rounded off.
The device could feature a 16:10 display on the cover screen and a 4:3 display on the inside. This means that it could work like a regular slab-style phone when closed, but transform into something closer to a small tablet when opened. It is also expected to be Apple's lightest and thinnest iPhone ever, measuring just 4.5mm thick when unfolded.
Surprise and shine! It’s almost time for the #AppleEvent, on Wednesday, September 9! pic.twitter.com/SLkIcNmLwP— Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) August 26, 2026
The larger 7.8-inch inner display is expected to make the phone well-suited for watching videos, browsing the internet, or multitasking, especially in landscape mode. This suggests Apple could be positioning the iPhone Ultra mainly as a device for enjoying content, rather than just for everyday tasks.
A redesigned interface for foldables: One challenge that foldable phones have faced for years is that their software often looks almost the same as regular smartphones, despite the higher price tag. Apple is expected to address this with iOS 27, which will reportedly include special features designed for the foldable format.
These could include display modes that adjust automatically based on how the phone is angled, similar to Samsung's Flex Mode, as well as improved app layouts for the larger inner screen. The phone may also allow two apps to run side by side, in a similar way to how multitasking works on iPadOS.
Powerful new chip inside: While Apple has not confirmed the exact specifications of the iPhone Ultra, reports suggest it will run on the company's new A20 Pro chipset, built using an advanced 2-nanometre manufacturing process. This chip is expected to offer up to 15 per cent better performance and 30 per cent improved efficiency compared to the current A19 Pro chip, making the device both faster and more battery-efficient.
A very high price tag: Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the base model of the iPhone Ultra to cost between $2,300 (around Rs 2.18 lakh) and $2,500 (around Rs 2.37 lakh). The top-end version could cost more than $3,000 (around Rs 2.85 lakh), making it the most expensive iPhone ever released.
While this price may seem extremely high, foldable phones generally cost more than standard smartphones. For comparison, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold8 prices in India start at Rs 1.80 lakh, ranging up to Rs 2.40 lakh for the top-spec model. Given the current shortage of RAM and storage, and Apple's use of premium materials, some analysts believe the final price of the iPhone Ultra could end up being even higher than expected.
Despite the steep price, analysts believe the iPhone Ultra could still perform well, even as the wider smartphone market slows down. This is because the device is expected to appeal mainly to wealthy buyers who see it as a lifestyle product rather than just a phone. Initial buyers are likely to include professionals from major technology companies.
Limited availability at launch: Consumers should also be aware that the iPhone Ultra may launch in only a small number of markets initially, with limited stock available. Apple typically takes a cautious approach when introducing a brand-new product, choosing to study customer response before expanding sales to more countries. This means buyers in India and several other markets should not expect the iPhone Ultra to be available immediately. Apple is likely to expand availability gradually based on demand and production capacity.