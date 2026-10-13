ETV Bharat / technology

Apple TV 4K Launched With Siri AI, Faster Chip And Hands-Free Voice Control

Pre-orders for the Apple TV 4K are now open, priced at $299 in the US, and will be available in stores starting November 13. ( apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced a new Apple TV 4K that brings Siri AI to the living room. The compact streaming device features a new A19 chipset, built-in microphones for hands-free voice use and a bigger home theatre set-up.

The new Apple TV 4K costs $299 in the United States (US), or $49.83 a month for six months through Apple Card Monthly Instalments, which requires credit approval. Customers in the US and 29 other countries and regions can pre-order the device via Apple's official website and the Apple Store app starting today. The new Apple TV 4K will reach stores and be available for sale on November 13, 2026.

Siri AI on the big screen

Apple says Siri AI will give users a full-screen way to find something to watch. They can ask a question like which Apple TV shows won at the Emmy Awards this year. Siri will then show poster art from the Apple TV app, along with suggestions such as "More award-winning comedies" to help users keep exploring. While a show is playing, viewers can ask follow-up questions to the Siri AI. For instance, things like “Where was Pluribus filmed?” or “Is this appropriate for a 15-year-old?” can be queried.

Moreover, users can also use their iPhones, which are enabled with Apple Intelligence, to play shows or series aligned to their personal context. For example, a viewer can speak to Siri AI to play a show that their friend recommended.