Apple TV 4K Launched With Siri AI, Faster Chip And Hands-Free Voice Control
Apple has unveiled a new Apple TV 4K with Siri AI, a faster A19 chip, and far-field microphones, priced at $299.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 8:16 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced a new Apple TV 4K that brings Siri AI to the living room. The compact streaming device features a new A19 chipset, built-in microphones for hands-free voice use and a bigger home theatre set-up.
Price and availability
The new Apple TV 4K costs $299 in the United States (US), or $49.83 a month for six months through Apple Card Monthly Instalments, which requires credit approval. Customers in the US and 29 other countries and regions can pre-order the device via Apple's official website and the Apple Store app starting today. The new Apple TV 4K will reach stores and be available for sale on November 13, 2026.
Siri AI on the big screen
Apple says Siri AI will give users a full-screen way to find something to watch. They can ask a question like which Apple TV shows won at the Emmy Awards this year. Siri will then show poster art from the Apple TV app, along with suggestions such as "More award-winning comedies" to help users keep exploring. While a show is playing, viewers can ask follow-up questions to the Siri AI. For instance, things like “Where was Pluribus filmed?” or “Is this appropriate for a 15-year-old?” can be queried.
Moreover, users can also use their iPhones, which are enabled with Apple Intelligence, to play shows or series aligned to their personal context. For example, a viewer can speak to Siri AI to play a show that their friend recommended.
Hands-free control
The new streaming device has three far-field microphones, so users can talk to Siri without picking up the remote. Echo cancellation separates the user's voice from background noise. This means "Hey Siri" and "Siri" should work even while audio is playing. Apple says support for far-field microphones depends on region and language.
Faster chip and smarter remote
The new A19 chipset offers up ot 50 per cent CPU speed and up to twice the GPU performance of the previous generation. Apple says this means quicker menus and smoother animations. The processor also has a new AV1 decoder, which lets streams look good while using less data.
The Siri Remote keeps its familiar look. It now supports Find My with Precision Finding, and users can make it play a sound to help find it. Precision Finding requires a compatible iPhone.