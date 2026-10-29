ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Launches Its First Touchscreen MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display In India: Prices, Specifications

Apple MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display launched in India and globally ( Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple announced the new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display during its 'Pro and Tell' event. The new model arrives in 14- and 16-inch models, featuring a tandem OLED screen with touch capabilities—a first for any Mac. Claiming to offer up to 24 hours of battery life in a thinner and lighter design, the new laptop draws power from the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, paired with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of onboard storage.

The new MacBook Pro (Touch) runs macOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI and comes equipped with a six-speaker sound system, Thunderbolt 5 ports, a 12MP Centre Stage camera, and studio-quality mics.

MacBook Pro (Touch) Price in India and Availability The new MacBook Pro (Touch) with the M5 Pro chip starts at 3,49,900 for the 14-inch display model and Rs 4,09,900 for the 16-inch model. Meanwhile, the higher-end M5 Max chip configuration of the MacBook Pro starts at Rs 5,49,900 for the 14-inch display model and Rs 5,89,900 for the 16-inch model. Model Size Chip Configuration Starting Price 14-inch M5 Pro Rs 3,49,900 16-inch M5 Pro Rs 4,09,900 14-inch M5 Max Rs 5,49,900 16-inch M5 Max Rs 5,89,900 Consumers can choose to add Nano-Texture Glass, higher CPU and GPU cores, more unified memory, and higher storage as per their requirements. All the models are available to pre-order now, with availability beginning November 6, 2026. The new MacBook Pro (Touch) arrives in two screen sizes: 14 inches and 16 inches (Apple) MacBook Pro (Touch) Specifications and Features