Apple Launches Its First Touchscreen MacBook Pro With PROLED XDR Display In India: Prices, Specifications
The new MacBook Pro (Touch) arrives in 14- and 16-inch screen sizes and can be configured with M5 Pro or M5 Max chips.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 9:54 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple announced the new MacBook Pro with PROLED XDR display during its 'Pro and Tell' event. The new model arrives in 14- and 16-inch models, featuring a tandem OLED screen with touch capabilities—a first for any Mac. Claiming to offer up to 24 hours of battery life in a thinner and lighter design, the new laptop draws power from the M5 Pro and M5 Max chipsets, paired with up to 128GB of unified memory and up to 16TB of onboard storage.
The new MacBook Pro (Touch) runs macOS 27 with Apple Intelligence and Siri AI and comes equipped with a six-speaker sound system, Thunderbolt 5 ports, a 12MP Centre Stage camera, and studio-quality mics.
MacBook Pro (Touch) Price in India and Availability
The new MacBook Pro (Touch) with the M5 Pro chip starts at 3,49,900 for the 14-inch display model and Rs 4,09,900 for the 16-inch model.
Meanwhile, the higher-end M5 Max chip configuration of the MacBook Pro starts at Rs 5,49,900 for the 14-inch display model and Rs 5,89,900 for the 16-inch model.
|Model Size
|Chip Configuration
|Starting Price
|14-inch
|M5 Pro
|Rs 3,49,900
|16-inch
|M5 Pro
|Rs 4,09,900
|14-inch
|M5 Max
|Rs 5,49,900
|16-inch
|M5 Max
|Rs 5,89,900
Consumers can choose to add Nano-Texture Glass, higher CPU and GPU cores, more unified memory, and higher storage as per their requirements. All the models are available to pre-order now, with availability beginning November 6, 2026.
MacBook Pro (Touch) Specifications and Features
Apple's first MacBook Pro model with a tandem OLED touchscreen offers up to 2000 nits peak HDR and SDR brightness, a 120Hz variable refresh rate, wider colour gamut covering both P3 and Adobe RGB, and 10,000,000:1 contrast ratio. The screen supports multi-touch gestures, enabling scrolling, pinching, rotating, drawing, and more. The screen also features a Dynamic Island, serving as home for Spotlight, Live Activities, and Siri AI.
The 14-inch model weighs about 1.38 kg, whereas the 16-inch MacBook Pro weighs around 1.82 kg, registering a significant drop in weight for Pro MacBooks that are known for being heavy as they accommodate professional-grade hardware. The new MacBook Pro (Touch) sports three Thunderbolt 5 ports, an HDMI port, a MagSafe 3 port, an SDXC card slot, a headphone jack, Wi‑Fi 7, and Bluetooth 6.
Powered by the M5 Pro and M5 Max chips, the new device features a redesigned thermal architecture alongside faster unified memory and storage. Apple claims that these chips feature a GPU with enhanced shader cores and a third-generation ray-tracing engine, along with Dynamic Caching optimisation for on-chip memory to increase GPU utilisation. This is supposed to translate into a better 3D modelling experience and a boost for apps like Blender, Unity Editor, and AAA gaming on the MacBook Pro (Touch).
Apple says that the M5 Pro on the new MacBook Pro is 10.9 times faster than the M1 Pro and is aimed at workloads for scientists, engineers, software developers, and creative professionals. Meanwhile, the M5 Max is Apple's most powerful Silicon and is up to 12 times faster than the M1 Max. It is built for 3D VFX artists, AI developers, and film composers.
The MacBook Pro (Touch), in addition to supporting Apple Intelligence and Siri AI, can also locally run advanced AI apps, such as Comfy Desktop for image generation, Msty Studio and LM Studio for running LLMs, and Topaz Video for video enhancement.
It sports a studio-quality three-mic array with Voice Isolation, six speakers with a new woofer design and updated tweeters that claim to deliver better bass. It also supports Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos. The 12MP Centre Stage camera sports Desk View to keep users in frame during video calls. Privacy features on the device include Touch ID, a built-in end-to-end encrypted passwords app, antivirus protection, File Vault, and Find My.