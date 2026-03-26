Apple To Overhaul Siri With Standalone App And Full AI Chatbot Capabilities At WWDC 2026
Mark Gurman's report suggests that Apple will unveil a completely redesigned Siri at the upcoming WWDC 2026 on June 8, 2026.
Published : March 26, 2026 at 10:39 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is preparing for the most significant change to its virtual assistant, Siri. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Apple is testing a standalone app for its virtual assistant, which will be developed in a new chatbot-style interface and feature a deep system-wide integration of “Ask Siri”. These changes are set to be a part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its Apple Intelligence. The report suggests that the overhauled Siri will be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on 8 June alongside iOS 27 and macOS 27. It is mentioned that the revamped Siri is codenamed "Campo" and represents Apple's bid to close the gap with Artificial Intelligence (AI) competitors such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Grok.
A standalone app for Siri
For the first time, Siri will have its own standalone application for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The report states that it is expected to be launched later in 2026. The standalone app for Siri will enable users to view all past interactions in a single place, with conversations displayed in a list or grid format featuring rounded text previews. Users will be able to pin favourite chats, search previous conversations, and start new ones.
The conversation interface will resemble Apple's Messages app, with chat bubbles, a text input field, a voice mode toggle, and the option to attach documents or photos. Siri will also offer suggestions based on your previous usage when you begin a new chat. The interface will support both light and dark modes.
System-Wide Integration and New Activation Design
Gurman mentions that a new "Ask Siri" toggle will appear within the menus of built-in apps, enabling users to request further details on highlighted text or surface related content, such as emails. A "Write with Siri" option is also being tested above the keyboard to make writing assistance more readily accessible.
The report highlights that the method of activating Siri will also change. Instead of the glowing edge effect introduced in iOS 18, a new design will be featured, placing Siri at the top of the Dynamic Island and displaying a "Search or Ask" prompt. Once a query is processed, a pill-shaped "Searching" indicator appears, followed by a large translucent panel in Apple's liquid glass design. Users can drag the panel down to continue the conversation.
Gurman in the report states that Apple is also planning to replace Spotlight Search with Siri. A new unified interface of the revamped virtual assistant will feature, handling both local file searches and web queries in one place. Web results will be presented with summaries, bullet points, and images, giving a direct competition to Google Gemini and Perplexity. In addition, the new Siri will be integrated with Apple News to generate deep summaries of daily news.
The report mentions that the new Siri will access users' personal data, including messages, notes, and emails, to complete tasks within apps, search the web, and retrieve news content using Apple's own models. Users will be able to interact via text or voice, bringing Siri in line with standalone AI chatbot experiences.
Gurman’s report mentions that all features of Siri will run on a new version of Apple's Foundation Model, developed in collaboration with Google's Gemini technology under a deal reported to be worth nearly $1 billion, confirmed in January this year. Moreover, the report also stated that Craig Federighi, Apple's software engineering chief, had previously stated the company did not wish to force users into a chat-style experience. However, the rapid mainstream adoption of AI chatbot services such as ChatGPT seems to have prompted a shift in strategy.