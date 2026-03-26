ETV Bharat / technology

Apple To Overhaul Siri With Standalone App And Full AI Chatbot Capabilities At WWDC 2026

With a new dedicated Siri app and unified search replacing Spotlight, users will get a smarter, more conversational experience. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is preparing for the most significant change to its virtual assistant, Siri. According to a Bloomberg report by Mark Gurman, Apple is testing a standalone app for its virtual assistant, which will be developed in a new chatbot-style interface and feature a deep system-wide integration of “Ask Siri”. These changes are set to be a part of Apple’s ongoing efforts to enhance its Apple Intelligence. The report suggests that the overhauled Siri will be announced at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on 8 June alongside iOS 27 and macOS 27. It is mentioned that the revamped Siri is codenamed "Campo" and represents Apple's bid to close the gap with Artificial Intelligence (AI) competitors such as ChatGPT, Google Gemini, and Grok. A standalone app for Siri For the first time, Siri will have its own standalone application for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The report states that it is expected to be launched later in 2026. The standalone app for Siri will enable users to view all past interactions in a single place, with conversations displayed in a list or grid format featuring rounded text previews. Users will be able to pin favourite chats, search previous conversations, and start new ones. A dedicated Siri app is set to launch later this year for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. (Image Credit: Apple) The conversation interface will resemble Apple's Messages app, with chat bubbles, a text input field, a voice mode toggle, and the option to attach documents or photos. Siri will also offer suggestions based on your previous usage when you begin a new chat. The interface will support both light and dark modes.