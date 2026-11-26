ETV Bharat / technology

Apple To Open First Retail Store In Hyderabad On December 10

Apple to open first retail store in Hyderabad on December 10 ( Photo: Apple via IANS )

By IANS 2 Min Read

Hyderabad: Apple on Thursday announced that it will open its first retail store in Hyderabad on December 10, expanding its physical retail footprint in India to strengthen its presence in one of the country's fastest-growing technology hubs.

Apple Kukatpally, the new outlet located at Lake Shore-Y Junction Mall will become Apple's seventh retail store in India and its first in Telangana.

The company said the store opening marks another milestone in its India expansion strategy and will offer customers access to Apple's complete range of products, services, technical support and in-store educational sessions. Apple to open first retail store in Hyderabad on December 10 (Photo: Apple) iPhone maker has also unveiled the store's exterior design, featuring a pearl-inspired Apple logo against an iridescent backdrop that pays tribute to Hyderabad's long-standing reputation as the City of Pearls. The company noted that Hyderabad occupies a special place in its India operations, with the city already hosting Apple's research and development and retail customer care teams.