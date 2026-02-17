Apple To Host Its First 2026 Launch Event On March 4: iPhone 17e, iPad Air, iPad Pro And More Expected
Apple will host its first major launch event for 2026 in three major cities, including New York, London, and Shanghai.
Published : February 17, 2026 at 3:28 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has sent official invites for its first major launch event in 2026. It will be held on March 4, 2026, at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) (9:00 AM ET), where it is expected to launch the iPhone 17e, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and a low-cost MacBook. The event will be hosted in three major global cities, including New York, London, and Shanghai. The invitation reads, “Please join us in person for a special Apple Experience in New York,” alongwith the date and time of the event. It also features the iconic Apple logo in yellow, green, and blue hues.
Meanwhile, hours after Apple unveiled its March 4 event, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, shared a bold post on X. It showcased “NOTHING 5 March” in a spray-paint style directly across Apple’s official event invitation graphics. This indicates that the London-based tech company is also conducting its launch event on March 5, the very next day after Apple’s event. It is expected that Nothing could release its Phone 4a Series, including the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.
How to watch the livestream of the launch events?
Neither Apple nor Nothing has shared any details of their launch events. It is expected that both companies might conduct an exclusive in-person event with a hands-on showcase rather than a typical keynote-style presentation. Looking at the usual pattern, both companies are expected to provide a livestream link for people to watch the launch events via their official websites and social media platforms.
There is also a possibility that both companies may completely broadcast their launch events online. As MacRumors’ report highlights, Apple has specifically used the word “experience” in its invitation rather than “event”. It is unlikely, as the tech giant has shared its invitation for the event in three different cities.
What to expect?
Apple: It is expected that the company will launch the iPhone 17e, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and a low-cost MacBook. According to several reports, the budget-friendly phone, iPhone 17e, will feature an A17 chipset, a modern edge-to-edge display, and multiple colour options. The tech giant could introduce the updated iPad Air (eighth generation) and iPad Pro (2026). Both tablets are expected to receive hardware enhancements with OLED displays and a slimmer form factor. The tech giant may also release an affordable MacBook with the A18 Pro processor, which was seen in the iPhone 16 Pro handset. It could also feature a 12.9-inch LCD display.
Alongside these, Apple might introduce a refreshed Studio Display, new Apple TV, HomePod mini, and MacBook Pro with M5 and M5 Max chipsets.
Nothing: According to media reports, the Nothing 4a Pro is expected to feature a 144Hz AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, a 50MP triple rear camera setup, and a 5,080mAh battery. The base model, Nothing Phone 4a, could include a 120Hz display, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 processor, up to 12GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 64MP triple rear camera module, and a 5,500mAh battery with 80W charging support.