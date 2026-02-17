ETV Bharat / technology

Apple To Host Its First 2026 Launch Event On March 4: iPhone 17e, iPad Air, iPad Pro And More Expected

Hyderabad: Apple has sent official invites for its first major launch event in 2026. It will be held on March 4, 2026, at 7:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) (9:00 AM ET), where it is expected to launch the iPhone 17e, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and a low-cost MacBook. The event will be hosted in three major global cities, including New York, London, and Shanghai. The invitation reads, “Please join us in person for a special Apple Experience in New York,” alongwith the date and time of the event. It also features the iconic Apple logo in yellow, green, and blue hues.

Meanwhile, hours after Apple unveiled its March 4 event, Carl Pei, CEO of Nothing, shared a bold post on X. It showcased “NOTHING 5 March” in a spray-paint style directly across Apple’s official event invitation graphics. This indicates that the London-based tech company is also conducting its launch event on March 5, the very next day after Apple’s event. It is expected that Nothing could release its Phone 4a Series, including the Phone 4a and Phone 4a Pro.

How to watch the livestream of the launch events?

Neither Apple nor Nothing has shared any details of their launch events. It is expected that both companies might conduct an exclusive in-person event with a hands-on showcase rather than a typical keynote-style presentation. Looking at the usual pattern, both companies are expected to provide a livestream link for people to watch the launch events via their official websites and social media platforms.