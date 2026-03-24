Apple Confirms WWDC 2026 Dates: Next-Generation iOS 27, Siri 2.0, Upgraded Apple Intelligence, And More Expected
Video sessions of the WWDC26 can be viewed via Apple Developer’s official YouTube channel, Apple Developer app and website.
Published : March 24, 2026 at 3:07 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has announced the dates for its annual developer event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2026. It will be a five-day event, taking place from June 8, 2026, to June 12, 2026. Apple mentions that WWDC26 will serve as a platform for developers worldwide to connect, explore, and innovate with one another.
In the annual conference, the Cupertino-based tech giant will provide updates on its Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements and new software and developer tools. Moreover, the company will also provide one-on-one access to the attendees with its engineers and designers, who will provide insights on new tools, frameworks, and features.
WWDC26: Timeline and Where to watch the event
WWDC26 will start with the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union on June 8, 2026. The event will continue online for the entire week with over 100 video sessions and interactive group labs and appointments, where developers and students will be able to directly connect with Apple engineers and designers to explore the latest announcements.
Interested people can watch the video sessions through Apple Developer’s official YouTube channel, Apple Developer app and website. People from China can view the video sessions on the Apple Developer bilibili channel.
WWDC26: In-person experience
Apple will host a special, limited in-person gathering for developers and students. It will take place on the first day, June 8, 2026, of the WWDC26, which will be held at Apple Park, located in Cupertino, California, United States of America (USA). The in-person gathering will allow developers and students to watch the Keynote and the Platforms State of the Union. They will also be able to meet with Apple engineers and designers, take part in special labs and activities, and connect, explore, and innovate with the worldwide developer community.
Interested people can attend the event offline by submitting their request on the Apple Developer website (developer.apple.com/wwdc26/special-event). The last date for submitting applications is Tuesday, March 31, 2026, at 12:29 PM IST (Monday, March 30, 2026, at 11:59 PM PT).
Apple mentions that it will notify this year’s Swift Student Challenge winners on March 26, 2026, who will be eligible to request to attend the special in-person gathering at Apple Park. In addition, 50 distinguished winners will also be invited to the gathering, along with a three-day experience in Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino.
WWDC26: What to expect
Apple is expected to showcase the AI-powered Siri (Siri 2.0), which was delayed by the company for an indefinite period. As the tech giant partnered with Google, Apple could likely present its overhauled Siri, powered by the Gemini AI model.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to introduce new AI-powered tools into Apple Intelligence. It could include an AI health assistant, similar to Copilot Health, and an AI-powered search or “answer engine”. The AI health assistant could analyse user data and guide fitness and wellness, and the AI-powered search or answer engine could deliver more conversational responses across Safari, Spotlight, and Siri.
Apple is likely to showcase its next-generation operating system, iOS 27, across macOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and visionOS. Moreover, the Liquid Glass interface, which was introduced with the iOS 26 update, is also expected to receive several refinements.