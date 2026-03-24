ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Confirms WWDC 2026 Dates: Next-Generation iOS 27, Siri 2.0, Upgraded Apple Intelligence, And More Expected

The keynote in the WWDC26 is expected to be given by company's CEO Tim Cook. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple has announced the dates for its annual developer event, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) for 2026. It will be a five-day event, taking place from June 8, 2026, to June 12, 2026. Apple mentions that WWDC26 will serve as a platform for developers worldwide to connect, explore, and innovate with one another.

In the annual conference, the Cupertino-based tech giant will provide updates on its Artificial Intelligence (AI) advancements and new software and developer tools. Moreover, the company will also provide one-on-one access to the attendees with its engineers and designers, who will provide insights on new tools, frameworks, and features.

WWDC26: Timeline and Where to watch the event

WWDC26 will start with the Keynote and Platforms State of the Union on June 8, 2026. The event will continue online for the entire week with over 100 video sessions and interactive group labs and appointments, where developers and students will be able to directly connect with Apple engineers and designers to explore the latest announcements.

Interested people can watch the video sessions through Apple Developer’s official YouTube channel, Apple Developer app and website. People from China can view the video sessions on the Apple Developer bilibili channel.

WWDC26: In-person experience

Apple will host a special, limited in-person gathering for developers and students. It will take place on the first day, June 8, 2026, of the WWDC26, which will be held at Apple Park, located in Cupertino, California, United States of America (USA). The in-person gathering will allow developers and students to watch the Keynote and the Platforms State of the Union. They will also be able to meet with Apple engineers and designers, take part in special labs and activities, and connect, explore, and innovate with the worldwide developer community.