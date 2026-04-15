Apple Threatened To Remove Grok From App Store Over AI Deepfake Controversy: Report
X submitted the Grok update to the App Store, but Apple rejected it on the grounds that the “changes didn’t go far enough".
Published : April 15, 2026 at 7:02 PM IST
Hyderabad: The start of 2026 wasn't the best thing for Elon Musk's Grok as the AI chatbot came under fire for allowing anyone to create obscene images and videos of actual women without their consent. While xAI received scrutiny and investigation globally for these AI deepfakes, Google and Apple also came under pressure for hosting Grok and X apps on their respective app stores.
While Apple did not issue a public statement during the whole "undressing" controversy, there was a lot going on behind the scenes, which has now come to light through a letter the company sent to US senators at the height of the backlash against Grok.
Apple reportedly found that Grok and X violated its App Store guidelines and threatened to take them down. According to NBC News, the iPhone maker reached out to teams behind the apps after receiving complaints and watching news coverage of the scandal and asked the app developers to create a plan to improve content moderation.
Erm Grok is literally generating sexualised images of children. pic.twitter.com/XPFiQT0lcE— Dr Mariana Claire Marinovic 🏴🇮🇲 (@DrMarianaClaire) January 9, 2026
When X submitted an update of the Grok app to the App Store, the submission was rejected on the grounds that the “changes didn’t go far enough.” X later resubmitted revised versions of both the X and Grok apps, but only one was accepted by the App Store. Following the review of these revisions, Apple determined that while X had substantially resolved its violations, the Grok app remained out of compliance, resulting in its rejection.
Apple then notified the developer about the additional changes required to remedy the violation; otherwise, the app faced the possibility of removal from the App Store. Following further engagement and changes by the developer, Grok was determined to have substantially improved and was thus approved.
Back in January, xAI and its AI chatbot Grok saw a surge of new users, likely driven by the company's relatively lax approach to safeguarding Grok's capabilities. However, it soon became a scandal as the AI chatbot reportedly readily complied with requests to undress people in photos, particularly women, without their consent. This meant anyone could generate sexualised images and videos of just about anyone with just a picture of their face.
The apps received backlash from lawmakers around the world, including in the US, EU, Malaysia, Indonesia, and India. The EU opened an investigation over Grok's generation of sexualised images of women and children, using simple text prompts, such as "put her in a bikini" or "remove her clothes".
US senators issued a letter to Apple and Google to remove X and the Grok app from their respective app stores. The letter noted that Apple's terms of service, which barred sexual or pornographic material, whereas Google's terms prohibit app developers from "creating, uploading, or distributing content that facilitates the exploration or abuse of children". The letter said, "Turning a blind eye to X's egregious behaviour would make a mockery of your moderation practices."
India's IT Ministry pulled up X and directed it to immediately remove all vulgar, obscene, and unlawful content, especially generated by Grok or face action under the law. This made X remove thousands of pieces of content as well as block hundreds of accounts.
I have formally written to @vonderleyen, urging the @EU_Commission to act on the AI chatbot Grok on platform X.— Veronika Cifrova Ostrihonova (@VeronikaCifrova) January 8, 2026
Reports show Grok generating sexualised AI images without consent — including of women and minors. That is not innovation. It is digital abuse.
Together with… pic.twitter.com/S5RIIjsKF8
Following the backlash, the platform moved to limit Grok's AI image generation capabilities only to paid users. Elon Musk also warned users on X that anyone using Grok to make illegal content would suffer the same consequences as if they uploaded illegal content.
However, it seems the problem with Grok and X still persists. Back in February, Reuters found that while Grok's X account no longer produces sexualised imagery, the Grok app continued to do so when prompted. NBC also reported witnessing "dozens" of AI-generated sexualised images of real women posted to X over the past month. To this, X Safety account responded:
"We strictly prohibit users from generating non-consensual explicit deepfakes and from using our tools to undress real people. xAI has extensive safeguards in place to prevent such misuse, such as continuous monitoring of public usage, analysis of evasion attempts in real time, frequent model updates, prompt filters, and additional safeguards.”