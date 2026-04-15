ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Threatened To Remove Grok From App Store Over AI Deepfake Controversy: Report

Hyderabad: The start of 2026 wasn't the best thing for Elon Musk's Grok as the AI chatbot came under fire for allowing anyone to create obscene images and videos of actual women without their consent. While xAI received scrutiny and investigation globally for these AI deepfakes, Google and Apple also came under pressure for hosting Grok and X apps on their respective app stores.

While Apple did not issue a public statement during the whole "undressing" controversy, there was a lot going on behind the scenes, which has now come to light through a letter the company sent to US senators at the height of the backlash against Grok.

Apple reportedly found that Grok and X violated its App Store guidelines and threatened to take them down. According to NBC News, the iPhone maker reached out to teams behind the apps after receiving complaints and watching news coverage of the scandal and asked the app developers to create a plan to improve content moderation.

When X submitted an update of the Grok app to the App Store, the submission was rejected on the grounds that the “changes didn’t go far enough.” X later resubmitted revised versions of both the X and Grok apps, but only one was accepted by the App Store. Following the review of these revisions, Apple determined that while X had substantially resolved its violations, the Grok app remained out of compliance, resulting in its rejection.

Apple then notified the developer about the additional changes required to remedy the violation; otherwise, the app faced the possibility of removal from the App Store. Following further engagement and changes by the developer, Grok was determined to have substantially improved and was thus approved.