ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Removes AI Chatbot Talkie From Apple Store Worldwide After Reports Of Sexual Messages To Children

Representational Image ( Image Credit: Getty Images )

Hyderabad: Apple has removed a popular chatbot app, Talkie, from its App Store in every country this week. The app is made by MiniMax. Reports suggest that the removal was due to its AI characters sending sexual messages to children.

Talkie was launched in 2023. Users can chat with many kinds of virtual companions, and several characters talk romantically. Minimax is based in Shanghai, China, and runs a Chinese version of the app called Xingye.

Weak age checks Talkie is rated 18+ on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. However, users simply type in their own age when they sign up. Child safety experts have long questioned the weakness of its age check. On Wednesday, ABC News and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported that characters in the app sent inappropriate and abusive messages to children. MiniMax and Apple have not yet given an official reply. How many people use it?