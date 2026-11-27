Apple Removes AI Chatbot Talkie From Apple Store Worldwide After Reports Of Sexual Messages To Children
Apple has removed MiniMax's Talkie app from its App Store worldwide after reports that AI characters sent sexual messages to children.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 7:54 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has removed a popular chatbot app, Talkie, from its App Store in every country this week. The app is made by MiniMax. Reports suggest that the removal was due to its AI characters sending sexual messages to children.
Talkie was launched in 2023. Users can chat with many kinds of virtual companions, and several characters talk romantically. Minimax is based in Shanghai, China, and runs a Chinese version of the app called Xingye.
Weak age checks
Talkie is rated 18+ on both the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store. However, users simply type in their own age when they sign up. Child safety experts have long questioned the weakness of its age check.
On Wednesday, ABC News and the Bureau of Investigative Journalism reported that characters in the app sent inappropriate and abusive messages to children. MiniMax and Apple have not yet given an official reply.
How many people use it?
Sensor Tower says Talkie is especially popular in the United States (US), the Philippines, and Mexico. In 2024, Talkie and Xingye together brought in over 60 per cent of MiniMax's income. By October 2026, the app and website had around 11 million monthly active users. MiniMax is now putting more focus on business coding tools and multimodal AI models such as MiniMax M1 and Hailuo 02.
Growing scrutiny of AI chatbots
Around the world, officials are taking a harder look at AI chatbots, especially their chats with children. Elon Musk's Grok faced claims that it made sexualised images of women and children, while Character.AI faces several lawsuits in the US.
In July, China acted against homegrown AI companion apps. Apps including Xingye were told to stop close relationships with minors, and platforms were also asked to set rules to prevent emotional dependence. ByteDance and Alibaba removed human-like agent features from their apps. Many users in China showed their attachment to virtual characters and protested.
The Talkie case shows that the safety of AI assistants is now a serious issue across the world.