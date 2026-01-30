Apple Surpasses 2.5 Billion Active Devices Worldwide, iPhone Sales Hit $85 Billion In Record-Breaking Quarter
Apple’s earnings report shows it sold $85 billion worth of iPhones during its first quarter, up from $69 billion in the same period last year.
Published : January 30, 2026 at 3:06 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the tech giant now has more than 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, attributing this milestone to “customer satisfaction" with the "very best products and services in the world.”
Adding further, the executive said, “iPhone has its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 per cent from a year ago."
The reveal came with Apple's financial results for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, which ended on December 27, 2025. The company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion—up 16 per cent year over year (YoY) and diluted earnings per share of $2.84—an increase of 19 per cent YoY.
|Note: In the United States, the fiscal year of the federal government begins October 1 and ends September 30 the following year. Meanwhile, the India, the fiscal year begins April 1 and ends March 31 the following year.
Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), added, “During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS growth of 19 per cent, setting a new all-time EPS record. These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders.”
Earnings Call Highlights
Apple’s earnings report shows that the company sold $85 billion worth of iPhones during its first quarter, up from $69 billion in the same quarter last year, marking an increase of $16 billion. Highlights include:
- Net Income Surge: Apple’s net income hit $42 billion, up from $36 billion year over year.
- iPhone Sales Boom: iPhone net sales soared to $85 billion, compared to $69 billion last year.
- Services Revenue Record: Services revenue reached an all-time high of $30.01 billion, up 14 per cent YoY
- iPad Growth: iPad revenue rose to $8.6 billion, a 6.3 per cent increase, driven largely by the success of the M5-powered iPad Pro.
- Mac Decline: Mac revenue dropped to $8.39 billion, marking a 6.7 per cent decline.
- Wearables, Home & Accessories Dip: Revenue fell slightly by 2.2% to $11.49 billion.
During the earnings call’s Question and Answer (Q&A) portion, Cook revealed that India and China have seen a surge in sales. He said that the sales in China were driven by the iPhone, which set an all-time revenue record. Cook described that it was the “best iPhone quarter in history in Greater China.”
He mentioned that the sales bump was driven by the standard iPhone 17 model from the latest iPhone lineup, launched in September 2025.
According to the earnings report, the overall sales in the Greater China region rose from $18.5 billion in the quarter last year to $25.5 billion this quarter. This is an increase of $7 billion in sales.
Meanwhile, in India, they set a quarterly revenue during the December quarter. Cook said that the record sales were driven by iPhone, Mac, and iPad, along with “an all-time revenue record on services.” Cook noted that India is “the second largest smartphone market in the world and the fourth largest PC market.”