Apple Surpasses 2.5 Billion Active Devices Worldwide, iPhone Sales Hit $85 Billion In Record-Breaking Quarter

Apple now has more than 2.5 billion active devices, says CEO Tim Cook. ( Image Credit: IANS )

Hyderabad: Apple CEO Tim Cook has announced that the tech giant now has more than 2.5 billion active devices worldwide, attributing this milestone to “customer satisfaction" with the "very best products and services in the world.”

Adding further, the executive said, “iPhone has its best-ever quarter driven by unprecedented demand, with all-time records across every geographic segment, and Services also achieved an all-time revenue record, up 14 per cent from a year ago."

The reveal came with Apple's financial results for the fiscal 2026 first quarter, which ended on December 27, 2025. The company posted quarterly revenue of $143.8 billion—up 16 per cent year over year (YoY) and diluted earnings per share of $2.84—an increase of 19 per cent YoY.

Note: In the United States, the fiscal year of the federal government begins October 1 and ends September 30 the following year. Meanwhile, the India, the fiscal year begins April 1 and ends March 31 the following year.

Kevan Parekh, Apple’s Chief Financial Officer (CFO), added, “During the December quarter, our record business performance and strong margins led to EPS growth of 19 per cent, setting a new all-time EPS record. These exceptionally strong results generated nearly $54 billion in operating cash flow, allowing us to return almost $32 billion to shareholders.”