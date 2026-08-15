ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Sends Spyware Alert To Users In 110 Countries: Know What To Do If You Get The Warning

Apple said it has so far sent such spyware alerts to more than 150 countries. ( Image Credit: Apple Support )

Hyderabad: Apple has warned users in 110 countries that their devices may have been targeted by government-linked spyware, called Mercenary spyware. If they own an iPhone, iPad, or Mac, and receive one of these alerts, then they must act on it quickly.

According to TechCrunch's report, the warning were sent out on Thursday August 13, 2026. Apple says it has now sent similar alerts to users in more than 150 countries in total since the system was initially introduced.

What does the alert look like?

TechCrunch notes that Apple said it has changed the way these warnings are delivered. Earlier, users had to log into their Apple account to view them. However, now the alert appears directly on the iPhone's lock screen as a push notification. This makes them harder to miss.

The message tells the user that Apple has detected a mercenary spyware attack on their device and that they must take immediate steps to protect both their phone and their personal data. Apple also sends the same warning by email and displays it when the user sings into their Apple account.

According to a support article published on Apple's website, the tech giant explains the process in plain terms, so that anyone who receives the alert can understand what it means and what to do next.

What is a mercenary spyware?

Mercenary spyware is a type of highly targeted software developed by private companies and typically sold to governments or law enforcement agencies. It is designed to secretly access a device to read messages, listen calls, and track location without the user knowing.

Ordinary malwares attack by casting a wide net, but the mercenary spyware is used against specific individuals, like journalists, activists, lawyers, or politicians. It is a sophisticated, expensive and difficult to detect cyber threat.

Enable Lockdown Mode immediately

If an Apple product user receives a spyware alert, they must initially enable Lockdown Mode on their device. It is a built-in security feature on Apple devices designed to block attacks used by advanced spyware.

According to Apple, to date, no device running Lockdown Mode has been hacked. So, lets see how users can enter Lockdown Mode on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices.

iPhone and iPad