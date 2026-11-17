ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Could Unveil Its First Smart Glasses In June 2027: Everything To Know

In picture: Smart glasses from Meta, made in collaboration with Ray Ban and Oakley ( Meta )

Hyderabad: Apple is expected to unveil its first-ever smart glasses at its annual developer conference, Worldwide Developers Conference ( WWDC ), in June 2027. In the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared new details about the glasses' design, charging system, and Siri features.

The report says the current prototypes are internally codenamed N50 and slightly thinner than Meta's second-generation Ray-Bans.

The smart glasses are said to run on a slimmed-down version of visionOS, powered by a new chip similar to those used in older Apple Watch models.

Earlier reports also suggested the glasses could come in several frame styles and colours.

Charging system

Prototype units feature a flat, three-pin magnetic connector, "roughly the size of a Tic Tac", that attaches near the end of the left temple arm. The report says the rectangular charger, similar to MagSafe, can be used while wearing the smart glasses, though it remains unclear whether the final product will include this design.

The glasses will also have Wi-Fi connectivity, so some functions—apart from third-party apps—can keep working when an iPhone is not nearby.

For instance, users may be able to keep listening to music over Wi-Fi after walking away from their phones, though the glasses will not function fully on their own.

Like Meta's AI glasses, Apple's pair is expected to have a camera, a microphone and speakers, along with access to Siri AI.