Apple Could Unveil Its First Smart Glasses In June 2027: Everything To Know
Apple is expected to unveil its first AI-powered smart glasses at WWDC in June 2027, with sales to begin before the end of the year.
Published : November 17, 2026 at 2:27 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is expected to unveil its first-ever smart glasses at its annual developer conference, Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), in June 2027. In the Power On newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman shared new details about the glasses' design, charging system, and Siri features.
Design
The report says the current prototypes are internally codenamed N50 and slightly thinner than Meta's second-generation Ray-Bans.
The smart glasses are said to run on a slimmed-down version of visionOS, powered by a new chip similar to those used in older Apple Watch models.
Earlier reports also suggested the glasses could come in several frame styles and colours.
Charging system
Prototype units feature a flat, three-pin magnetic connector, "roughly the size of a Tic Tac", that attaches near the end of the left temple arm. The report says the rectangular charger, similar to MagSafe, can be used while wearing the smart glasses, though it remains unclear whether the final product will include this design.
The glasses will also have Wi-Fi connectivity, so some functions—apart from third-party apps—can keep working when an iPhone is not nearby.
For instance, users may be able to keep listening to music over Wi-Fi after walking away from their phones, though the glasses will not function fully on their own.
Like Meta's AI glasses, Apple's pair is expected to have a camera, a microphone and speakers, along with access to Siri AI.
Siri at the centre
The report says the glasses will rely heavily on Apple's updated Siri AI, which will play a central role. Apple first previewed these advanced app-control capabilities in 2024 and recently began rolling out the underlying framework in the iOS 27.3 beta ahead of a wider release.
A growing market
Smart glasses are still at an early stage, but interest is rising fast. Counterpoint Research says the sector grew 139 per cent year on year in the second half of 2025, compared with 2024. Much of this growth came from the rising popularity of Meta's AI glasses. However, those glasses have also raised serious privacy worries.
It will be interesting to see how Apple designs glasses that people do not see as a constant threat to their privacy.
Rivals in the smart glasses industry
Apple and Meta are not the only firms investing in this area. Snap launched a new version of its Specs glasses this year. They focus on Augmented Reality (AR) but cost much more at $2,195 (around Rs 2.05 lakh).
Google has also returned to the market, more than 10 years after the failure of Google Glass. It pulled that device within two years of launch, after the costly gadget faced heavy criticism over privacy.
This time, Google has teamed up with Samsung and the eyewear brands Warby Parker and Gentle Monster to make its Android XR glasses. They will be on sale in stores and online from December 10, 2026.