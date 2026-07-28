Apple Planning To Launch Its First Smart Glasses At WWDC 2027 To Rival Meta Ray-Ban, Says Gurman
Apple is set to unveil privacy-focused smart glasses at WWDC 2027, which competes Meta Ray-Bans, alongside a major two-year Mac refresh, per Bloomberg's report.
Published : July 28, 2026 at 2:36 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is planning to unveil its first smart glasses next year, with privacy expected to be a central selling point. According to the latest edition of PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, noted that the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch its first smart glasses at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2027.
Gurman stated that Apple is prototyping "a slew of new hardware and software-related privacy features" that are not currently available on any existing product. Without disclosing any specific features, he noted that Apple's marketing is likely to lean heavily on privacy as a key differentiator from competing smart glasses already available in the market.
The report highlights Apple has considered a version fitted with cameras that power AI-based features but do not allow users to take photos or record videos. Apple has also tested prototypes with no cameras at all, an effort to ease privacy concerns as some users worry about being secretly recorded by smart glasses.
Despite these alternatives, Gurman said the most likely version to reach the market will still include cameras, with Apple expected to introduce privacy safeguards in line with the company's broader focus on user data protection. Like Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, Apple's device is also expected to feature speakers and microphones, allowing users to listen to music, make phone calls, and receive Siri notifications. The smart glasses are reportedly slated for a launch in late 2027.
Apple AI glasses to come in different designs
Separately, a report shared by Gurman earlier this year stated that the purported Apple smart glasses will come in four distinct frame designs. It includes a large rectangular frame, a slimmer rectangular variant similar to those worn by CEO Tim Cook, a larger oval or circular frame, and a smaller oval or circular alternative.
These glasses will be built using acetate material for higher durability and offered in black, ocean blue, and light brown colours.
The report also says that Apple smart glasses will not feature a built-in visual screen or augmented reality (AR) lens projections, similar to Meta's AI glasses. Instead, they are expected to function as a wearable companion device, enabling users to take photos and videos, especially with the oval-shaped camera lenses.
Apple AI glasses will feature speakers and microphones, allowing users to listen to music, make phone calls, and receive Siri notifications.