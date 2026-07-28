ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Planning To Launch Its First Smart Glasses At WWDC 2027 To Rival Meta Ray-Ban, Says Gurman

Hyderabad: Apple is planning to unveil its first smart glasses next year, with privacy expected to be a central selling point. According to the latest edition of PowerOn newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, noted that the Cupertino-based tech giant may launch its first smart glasses at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June 2027.

Gurman stated that Apple is prototyping "a slew of new hardware and software-related privacy features" that are not currently available on any existing product. Without disclosing any specific features, he noted that Apple's marketing is likely to lean heavily on privacy as a key differentiator from competing smart glasses already available in the market.

The report highlights Apple has considered a version fitted with cameras that power AI-based features but do not allow users to take photos or record videos. Apple has also tested prototypes with no cameras at all, an effort to ease privacy concerns as some users worry about being secretly recorded by smart glasses.

Despite these alternatives, Gurman said the most likely version to reach the market will still include cameras, with Apple expected to introduce privacy safeguards in line with the company's broader focus on user data protection. Like Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, Apple's device is also expected to feature speakers and microphones, allowing users to listen to music, make phone calls, and receive Siri notifications. The smart glasses are reportedly slated for a launch in late 2027.

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