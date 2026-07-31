ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Hints At Paid Siri AI Access Through iCloud+ In The Future

Hyderabad: Apple has hinted, for the first time, that users who use Siri AI heavily may need to pay extra in the future. During the company's fiscal year 2026 third-quarter (Q3) earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said Apple is still in the early stages with Siri AI and has not yet decided how it will manage the costs of heavy AI use. However, he confirmed that Apple plans to offer an upgrade option for such users through iCloud+.

Until now, Apple has treated Siri AI as a standard feature across iPhones, iPads and Macs. However, this is the first sign that advanced AI features could eventually require a separate paid subscription.

According to Cook, users who need heavier access to Siri's AI features will be able to buy extra access through iCloud+. However, Apple has not yet said what the free usage limit will be, or how much extra access paying users will receive.

Apple has already confirmed that daily usage limits will apply to AI features such as Clean Up and Extend in the Photos app, along with tools like Image Playground. iCloud+ subscribers will get higher limits than free users. At present, these advanced limits are being made ahead of the developer and public beta versions.