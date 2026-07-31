Apple Hints At Paid Siri AI Access Through iCloud+ In The Future
Apple may soon charge heavy Siri AI users through iCloud+, Tim Cook has hinted, as the company thinks how to manage rising AI usage costs.
Published : July 31, 2026 at 6:42 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple has hinted, for the first time, that users who use Siri AI heavily may need to pay extra in the future. During the company's fiscal year 2026 third-quarter (Q3) earnings call, CEO Tim Cook said Apple is still in the early stages with Siri AI and has not yet decided how it will manage the costs of heavy AI use. However, he confirmed that Apple plans to offer an upgrade option for such users through iCloud+.
Until now, Apple has treated Siri AI as a standard feature across iPhones, iPads and Macs. However, this is the first sign that advanced AI features could eventually require a separate paid subscription.
According to Cook, users who need heavier access to Siri's AI features will be able to buy extra access through iCloud+. However, Apple has not yet said what the free usage limit will be, or how much extra access paying users will receive.
Apple has already confirmed that daily usage limits will apply to AI features such as Clean Up and Extend in the Photos app, along with tools like Image Playground. iCloud+ subscribers will get higher limits than free users. At present, these advanced limits are being made ahead of the developer and public beta versions.
Notably, the latest earnings call from Tim Cook marks his last as Apple's CEO, as John Ternus will take over his position starting September 1, 2026. Apple reported revenue of $109.4 billion for the quarter, with earnings per share of $2.02, beating market expectations. The company's services division posted record revenue of $30.7 billion.
Apple also said it now has more than 1.5 billion active paid subscriptions across its services, including iCloud and the App Store. Mac sales rose by around 29 per cent, driven by strong demand for the new MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro.
Final decisions on Siri AI pricing, and how free and premium usage will differ, are expected to be made under incoming CEO John Ternus. As a result, Apple's AI strategy could become one of the most closely watched topics in the tech industry over the coming months.