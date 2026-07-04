Apple Set To Launch Up To 16 New Products By End Of 2026, Including First Foldable iPhone
Apple plans to launch up to 16 new products by end-2026, including a foldable iPhone Ultra, new Macs, iPads, and more, per Gurman's report.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 12:17 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is preparing for one of its busiest product cycles in years. According to a MacRumors report, citing supply chain sources and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is reportedly planning to launch as many as 16 new devices by the end of 2026. The devices range from iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, iPads and smart home hardware.
MacRumors said that several products previously delayed pending the rollout of Apple's revamped Siri are now on track to ship in the coming months, following the assistant's arrival in beta.
Foldable iPhone Ultra leads the lineup
Apple's standout release is expected to be the foldable iPhone Ultra. It is expected to feature a 7.7-inch inner folding display and a 5.3-inch external screen. Reports suggest the device will replace Face ID with a Touch ID-enabled power button and support enhanced multitasking in iOS 27.
Apple is also tipped to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, powered by a new A20 Pro chip. Other expected upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island, an improved Camera Control button, variable aperture camera technology, Apple's next-generation C2 modem, and satellite-based 5G web browsing.
New Apple Watches and iPads
The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to gain faster processors, with reports pointing to possible integration of Touch ID and additional health sensors, alongside expanded satellite features for Apple Maps and satellite photo sharing.
On the tablet side, Apple's entry-level iPad could receive an A18 or A19 chip with Apple Intelligence support, while the iPad mini may get an OLED display, a newer processor, improved speakers and better water resistance.
Macs get M5 and M6 upgrades
Several Mac updates are also in the pipeline. The Mac Studio, Mac mini and iMac are expected to move to M5-series chips later this year, while Bloomberg reports a refreshed 14-inch MacBook Pro will arrive with the new M6 chip.
Moreover, Apple is reportedly developing a redesigned MacBook Ultra for late 2026 or early 2027, which is expected to feature an OLED touchscreen, a thinner chassis, Dynamic Island and M5 Pro or M5 Max chips.
Smart home devices
Apple's smart home push is also set to expand with a new Home Hub expected to feature a 6 to 7-inch square display, an A18 chip, Apple Intelligence, FaceTime capability and a redesigned Siri experience, functioning as a central smart home controller that can sit on a tabletop or mount on a wall.
Refreshed versions of the Apple TV, HomePod and HomePod mini are also said to be in development, with faster chips, Wi-Fi 7 support, improved Siri integration and better audio performance.
Apple has not officially confirmed any of these products, though most are expected to be announced across its traditional autumn hardware events, with some launches potentially slipping into early 2027.