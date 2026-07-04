ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Set To Launch Up To 16 New Products By End Of 2026, Including First Foldable iPhone

Hyderabad: Apple is preparing for one of its busiest product cycles in years. According to a MacRumors report, citing supply chain sources and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the tech giant is reportedly planning to launch as many as 16 new devices by the end of 2026. The devices range from iPhones, Apple Watches, Macs, iPads and smart home hardware.

MacRumors said that several products previously delayed pending the rollout of Apple's revamped Siri are now on track to ship in the coming months, following the assistant's arrival in beta.

Foldable iPhone Ultra leads the lineup

Apple's standout release is expected to be the foldable iPhone Ultra. It is expected to feature a 7.7-inch inner folding display and a 5.3-inch external screen. Reports suggest the device will replace Face ID with a Touch ID-enabled power button and support enhanced multitasking in iOS 27.

Apple is also tipped to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max, powered by a new A20 Pro chip. Other expected upgrades include a smaller Dynamic Island, an improved Camera Control button, variable aperture camera technology, Apple's next-generation C2 modem, and satellite-based 5G web browsing.

New Apple Watches and iPads

The Apple Watch Series 12 and Apple Watch Ultra 4 are expected to gain faster processors, with reports pointing to possible integration of Touch ID and additional health sensors, alongside expanded satellite features for Apple Maps and satellite photo sharing.

On the tablet side, Apple's entry-level iPad could receive an A18 or A19 chip with Apple Intelligence support, while the iPad mini may get an OLED display, a newer processor, improved speakers and better water resistance.