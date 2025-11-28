ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Set To Launch Its Fifth Retail Store In Noida On December 11: Everything We Know

The Apple Noida will be second official retail store in the Delhi-NCR region from the company. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple announced that it will launch a new retail store in India next month. The fifth retail store will be located at the DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It will be inaugurated on December 11, 2025, at 1:00 PM.

This will be the second retail store in the Delhi NCR region, as the tech giant launched Apple Saket in 2023. According to several reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to expand in Mumbai by setting up a second retail store in Boivalli. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the second retail store in Mumbai after Apple BKC, which was launched in April 2023.

Apple Store Noida

According to a live microsite listed under Apple’s retail store section, the tech giant showcased the details of the upcoming Apple Store. It displays the message: “Namaste Noida. Your first Apple Store opens its doors soon. We are so excited to see your brilliant ideas take shape at Apple Noida.”

The barricade for the retail store showcases vibrant feathers of the peacock — India’s national bird. It is worth noting that Apple Noida is the third retail store featuring a peacock-inspired launch campaign, following the opening of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, which opened in September this year.

The tech giant has shared a special downloadable wallpaper on the webpage, which will be available for a limited period. This wallpaper is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Additionally, the webpage also features a Noida-themed Apple Music playlist, which can be listened to via Apple Music.