Apple Set To Launch Its Fifth Retail Store In Noida On December 11: Everything We Know
The Apple Noida is the third official retail store to feature a peacock-inspired launch campaign after Apple Hebbal and Apple Koregaon.
Published : November 28, 2025 at 2:43 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple announced that it will launch a new retail store in India next month. The fifth retail store will be located at the DLF Mall of India in Sector 18, Noida, Uttar Pradesh. It will be inaugurated on December 11, 2025, at 1:00 PM.
This will be the second retail store in the Delhi NCR region, as the tech giant launched Apple Saket in 2023. According to several reports, the Cupertino-based tech giant is also planning to expand in Mumbai by setting up a second retail store in Boivalli. If this turns out to be true, then this will be the second retail store in Mumbai after Apple BKC, which was launched in April 2023.
Apple Store Noida
According to a live microsite listed under Apple’s retail store section, the tech giant showcased the details of the upcoming Apple Store. It displays the message: “Namaste Noida. Your first Apple Store opens its doors soon. We are so excited to see your brilliant ideas take shape at Apple Noida.”
The barricade for the retail store showcases vibrant feathers of the peacock — India’s national bird. It is worth noting that Apple Noida is the third retail store featuring a peacock-inspired launch campaign, following the opening of Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru and Apple Koregaon Park in Pune, which opened in September this year.
The tech giant has shared a special downloadable wallpaper on the webpage, which will be available for a limited period. This wallpaper is compatible with iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. Additionally, the webpage also features a Noida-themed Apple Music playlist, which can be listened to via Apple Music.
Apple Store Noida: What to expect?
Similar to other Apple retail stores, customers at Apple Noida will be able to purchase the latest Apple products like the iPhone 17 Series, Apple Watch Series 11, AirPods Pro (3rd Generation), and the latest iPad and MacBook devices.
Apple Creatives are expected to host free “Today at Apple” sessions at the retail store to educate customers on various topics, including art, coding, music, and photography.
The new retail store is expected to feature a Genius Bar, where customers will be able to schedule an appointment to get their products updated and repaired with genuine Apple parts from certified technicians.
The Shop with a Specialist facility enables customers to get a personalised session with an Apple specialist either in person or via a video call. They give recommendations, compare different product models, view available purchase options, and learn about various Apple devices.