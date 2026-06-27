ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Seeks US Approval To Buy Chips From Blacklisted Chinese Firm CXMT: Report

Hyderabad: Apple is seeking special approval from the US government to purchase memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a Chinese chipmaker that the Pentagon has blacklisted over alleged links to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to a Financial Times report, citing six people familiar with the matter.

The report notes Apple is concerned about rising memory chip prices and has approached the White House for permission to strike a supply deal. A source cited in the report said Apple first contacted the Commerce Department a month ago and has since held discussions with other administration officials and allies in Washington.

Apple is not legally barred from buying chips from CXMT or Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC), even though both appear on the Pentagon's 1260H list, which flags companies allegedly tied to China's military companies. However, securing a deal requires explicit approval from the Pentagon, which Apple is now seeking.

Apple loses on the stock market due to Price Hikes

The push for approval follows a turbulent week for Apple. On Thursday, this week, the company raised prices on its MacBook and iPad lineup, a move that wiped $263 billion off its market capitalisation, which is believed to be the second-largest single-day drop in Apple's history.

Apple blamed volatile memory chip prices for the increase, saying it had been forced to pass higher costs on to customers. A supply agreement with CXMT could ease pressure from its existing suppliers and help stabilise pricing.