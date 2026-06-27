Apple Seeks US Approval To Buy Chips From Blacklisted Chinese Firm CXMT: Report
Apple is seeking special US government approval to buy memory chips from China's CXMT, a firm blacklisted by the Pentagon over alleged military links.
Published : June 27, 2026 at 4:22 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is seeking special approval from the US government to purchase memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies (CXMT), a Chinese chipmaker that the Pentagon has blacklisted over alleged links to China's People's Liberation Army (PLA), according to a Financial Times report, citing six people familiar with the matter.
The report notes Apple is concerned about rising memory chip prices and has approached the White House for permission to strike a supply deal. A source cited in the report said Apple first contacted the Commerce Department a month ago and has since held discussions with other administration officials and allies in Washington.
Apple is not legally barred from buying chips from CXMT or Yangtze Memory Technologies Co., Ltd. (YMTC), even though both appear on the Pentagon's 1260H list, which flags companies allegedly tied to China's military companies. However, securing a deal requires explicit approval from the Pentagon, which Apple is now seeking.
Apple loses on the stock market due to Price Hikes
The push for approval follows a turbulent week for Apple. On Thursday, this week, the company raised prices on its MacBook and iPad lineup, a move that wiped $263 billion off its market capitalisation, which is believed to be the second-largest single-day drop in Apple's history.
Apple blamed volatile memory chip prices for the increase, saying it had been forced to pass higher costs on to customers. A supply agreement with CXMT could ease pressure from its existing suppliers and help stabilise pricing.
The Financial Times report noted that Apple's efforts have gathered pace since US President Donald Trump met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Beijing last month. Even before the meeting, Washington had held off imposing fresh technology export controls on Chinese firms. Most sources who spoke to the newspaper said it remains unclear whether Apple will receive firm guarantees from the administration.
Congress and Security Experts Push Back
Apple's request has drawn sharp criticism from US lawmakers. John Moolenaar, the Republican chair of the House China Committee, reportedly warned that any Apple tie-up with a Chinese military-linked company would be a serious mistake, deepening America's tech and economic dependence on China.
This is not the first time Apple has faced such backlash. In 2022, the company was heavily criticised over a similar attempt to source chips from YMTC, with Marco Rubio, then the top Republican on the Senate Intelligence Committee, issuing a stark warning at the time.
Outside China, the DRAM memory chip market is dominated by just three major players: America's Micron, and South Korea's Samsung and SK Hynix. Prices fell in 2023 amid a supply glut, which benefited buyers like Apple. But surging investment in artificial intelligence has since triggered a severe shortage of memory chips.
The report mentions that neither Apple nor the White House has commented on the matter.