Apple Launches Second-Generation AirTag For Rs 3,790 And Rolls Out iOS 26.3 Beta 3 Update

Hyderabad: Apple has introduced the second-generation AirTag in India. It now comes with an expanded connectivity range, improved findability, a louder speaker, and improved Precision Finding on the Apple Watch. The AirTag, initially launched in April 2021, enables users to track their lost luggage, keys, bicycles, bags, and more. This device can be placed inside an instrument case, bag, luggage or any other carrier to track its location using Apple's Find My.

Apple AirTag: Price, availability

The new Apple AirTag is priced at Rs 3,790. It also comes in a four-pack bundle, which costs Rs 12,900. Apple has also introduced the AirTag FineWoven Key Ring for Rs 3,900, which comes in Fox Orange, Midnight Purple, Navy, Moss, and Black colours. Customers can also add a personalised engraving to their AirTag for free during checkout on the official website and the Apple Store app.

The latest AirTag is available for purchase via Apple’s official website, Apple Store app, and Apple Authorised Resellers. It is worth noting that the new AirTag will be available at Apple Store locations later this week.

Apple AirTag: Features

The Apple AirTag features a second-generation Ultra Wideband (UWB) chip for location tracking, which is used in the iPhone 17 lineup, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11 devices. The Precision Finding feature in the latest AirTag uses haptic, visual, and audio feedback to find lost items up to 50 per cent farther away than the previous generation AirTag. Apple highlights that, for the first time, users can access the Precision Finding feature on Apple Watch Series 9 or later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later to find their AirTag.

It features an upgraded Bluetooth chip that expands the range at which items can be located. The new tracking device also receives an internal design update, making it 50 per cent louder than its predecessor and enabling users to hear it from up to 2x farther than before.

The new distinctive chime in the second-generation AirTag makes it easier for users to find their important items, such as keys hidden deep in between couch cushions or a wallet, as they head out the door.

The new AirTag integrates the Share Item Location feature, which enables users to share the location of their misplaced items with the airline’s customer service team. Apple says that it has partnered directly with more than 50 airlines to privately and securely accept Share Item Location links.

The tracking device is designed to keep location data private and secure, as it does not physically store location data or history on itself. Apple claims that end-to-end encryption protects all communications with the Find My Network and ensures that only the owner of the Airtag can access its location data. The tech giant also highlights that it cannot know the identity or location of any device.

The latest AirTag is made with an 85 per cent recycled plastic body, 100 per cent recycled rare earth elements in all magnets, and 100 per cent recycled gold plating in all Apple-designed printed circuit boards.

iOS 26.3 Beta 3 update

In addition to launching the new AirTag, the Cupertino-based tech giant has rolled out the iOS 26.3 Beta 3 update for iPhone users. It introduces a streamlined migration process for users who move from Android to iPhone. The new migration process enables easier transfer of data, accounts, and preferences, making it easy for users to switch between ecosystems.