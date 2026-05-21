Apple Says It Stopped Over $2.2 Billion In Potential Fraud Transactions On App Store In 2025
Apple reported blocking $2.2 billion in fraudulent App Store transactions in 2025, alongside rejecting millions of malicious apps and accounts.
Published : May 21, 2026 at 10:08 AM IST
Hyderabad: Apple's App Store is a global destination for apps designed for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The platform has over 850 million weekly visitors across 175 storefronts, which also makes it a fine target for bad actors who either try to distribute malware or dupe users out of their money.
In 2025 alone, Apple claims to have blocked over $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions on App Store, which takes the total prevention figure to more than $11.2 billion over the past six years. Additionally, the American tech giant claims to have taken measures to block bad actors from distributing malicious apps on the store, rejecting over 2 million problematic app submissions last year.
"As the digital landscape expands, malicious actors continue to evolve their methods, often using deceptive tactics to target consumers and legitimate businesses," Apple said in a blog post. "To outpace these challenges, Apple continuously improves its multilayered defences, leveraging a combination of expert human review and advanced machine learning technologies to detect and stop malicious activity," Apple added.
Apple's Fight Against Fraud on App Store
Account Fraud: Apple said its Trust and Safety teams blocked a wide range of fraud and abuse attempts in 2025, including bot-driven fake accounts, spam, manipulated reviews, and malicious apps. The company rejected 1.1 billion fraudulent customer account creation attempts and disabled another 40.4 million accounts linked to fraud. Apple also terminated 193,000 developer accounts and rejected more than 138,000 developer enrollments over fraud concerns. To curb harmful software distribution, the company blocked 28,000 illegitimate apps on pirate storefronts, including malware, gambling, pornography, and pirated apps, while also stopping 2.9 million attempts in the past month alone to install or launch apps distributed outside the App Store or approved marketplaces.
App Review: Apple said its App Review process scaled significantly in 2025 to handle rising app submissions driven by AI development tools, reviewing more than 9.1 million submissions and onboarding over 306,000 new developers. The company rejected more than 2 million submissions for violating App Store guidelines, including apps linked to spam, copied content, privacy violations, hidden features, and deceptive “bait-and-switch” behaviour, which led to nearly 59,000 app removals. Apple said its review system combines human reviewers with AI and machine learning tools to detect malicious patterns and improve review efficiency. The company also blocked over 2.5 million TestFlight app submissions due to fraud or security concerns before they reached users.
Discovery Fraud: Apple said it uses a mix of human moderation and AI-driven systems to combat discovery fraud on the App Store, including fake ratings, reviews, spam, and deceptive app promotion tactics. In 2025, the company processed more than 1.3 billion ratings and reviews, while blocking nearly 195 million fraudulent reviews and ratings before they appeared publicly. Apple also prevented around 7,800 deceptive apps from appearing in App Store search results and blocked another 11,500 apps from ranking on App Store charts to protect the visibility of legitimate developers and maintain trust in app discovery.
Payment Fraud: Apple said it continued strengthening payment security across the App Store ecosystem in 2025 through a combination of encryption, human oversight, and machine learning-based fraud detection systems. The company noted that more than 680,000 apps use Apple’s payment technologies, including Apple Pay and StoreKit, to process transactions securely. Over the past year, Apple said it blocked more than $2.2 billion in fraudulent transactions, prevented over 5.4 million stolen credit cards from being used for purchases, and banned nearly 2 million user accounts involved in fraudulent payment activity.
In its report, Apple highlighted kids' safety by promising to continue expanding safety and parental control features on the App Store. It also emphasised that the apps listed in the Kids category are subject to stricter review standards related to age ratings and advertising, which resulted in the rejection of more than 5,000 apps from the category in 2025 for rule violations.