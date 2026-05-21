ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Says It Stopped Over $2.2 Billion In Potential Fraud Transactions On App Store In 2025

Hyderabad: Apple's App Store is a global destination for apps designed for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The platform has over 850 million weekly visitors across 175 storefronts, which also makes it a fine target for bad actors who either try to distribute malware or dupe users out of their money.

In 2025 alone, Apple claims to have blocked over $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions on App Store, which takes the total prevention figure to more than $11.2 billion over the past six years. Additionally, the American tech giant claims to have taken measures to block bad actors from distributing malicious apps on the store, rejecting over 2 million problematic app submissions last year.

"As the digital landscape expands, malicious actors continue to evolve their methods, often using deceptive tactics to target consumers and legitimate businesses," Apple said in a blog post. "To outpace these challenges, Apple continuously improves its multilayered defences, leveraging a combination of expert human review and advanced machine learning technologies to detect and stop malicious activity," Apple added.

Apple's Fight Against Fraud on App Store

Account Fraud: Apple said its Trust and Safety teams blocked a wide range of fraud and abuse attempts in 2025, including bot-driven fake accounts, spam, manipulated reviews, and malicious apps. The company rejected 1.1 billion fraudulent customer account creation attempts and disabled another 40.4 million accounts linked to fraud. Apple also terminated 193,000 developer accounts and rejected more than 138,000 developer enrollments over fraud concerns. To curb harmful software distribution, the company blocked 28,000 illegitimate apps on pirate storefronts, including malware, gambling, pornography, and pirated apps, while also stopping 2.9 million attempts in the past month alone to install or launch apps distributed outside the App Store or approved marketplaces.