Apple-Samsung Dominate Top 10 Best Selling Smartphones in 26Q2, iPhone 17 Tops The Chart
The iPhone 17 was the world’s best-selling smartphone in Q2 2026, while Apple and Samsung collectively accounted for 26 per cent of global sales.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 1:52 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple iPhone 17 received widespread praise at launch last year for providing meaningful upgrades over its predecessor and being a value-for-money handset that stood its ground against more affordable Android options. Now, data also supports reviews as the iPhone 17 has turned out to be the world's best-selling smartphone in the second quarter of this year.
According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the iPhone 17 captured 6 per cent of global smartphone unit sales in Q2 2026, surpassing iPhone 16's 4 per cent market share in Q2 2025. Additionally, the other two members of the same family—iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro—grabbed the second and third positions on the charts.
|Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones
|Rank
|Q2 2026
|Q2 2025
|1
|iPhone 17 5G
|iPhone 16 5G
|2
|iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G
|iPhone 16 Pro Max 5G
|3
|iPhone 17 Pro 5G
|iPhone 16 Pro 5G
|4
|Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G
|Galaxy A16 5G
|5
|Galaxy A07 4G
|Galaxy A16 4G
|6
|Galaxy A17 5G
|Galaxy A06 4G
|7
|iPhone 17E 5G
|iPhone 16E 5G
|8
|Galaxy A17 4G
|Redmi 14C 4G
|9
|Galaxy S26 5G
|Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G
|10
|iPhone 16 5G
|iPhone 15 5G
Interestingly, the iPhone 17e, which largely faced criticism for being a confusing device, also found its way to the top 10 best-selling smartphone list at the 7th position, followed by last year's iPhone 16 at the 10th position. According to the research, the iPhone 17e found popularity in the US and Japan, supported by carrier promotions—just like its predecessor iPhone 16e, which was also at the 7th position last year.
“Apple’s unit sales grew 5 per cent YoY despite a broader market decline. iPhone sales increased across India, Japan, and the MEA, and nearly doubled in South Korea in Q2 2026, driven by the iPhone 17 series," said Senior Analyst Karn Chauhan, Counterpoint Research. "The base iPhone 17 model remained the best-selling smartphone during the quarter, supported by significant upgrades that narrowed the gap with the Pro models."
According to Chauhan, strong premium demand drove the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max sales, aided by trade-in programs, promotions, and accessible financing options that improved affordability. "Rising smartphone prices also pushed consumers towards the higher-end segments, further strengthening Apple's competitive position," he added.
Other smartphones in the list belong to Samsung, where the Galaxy S26 Ultra was the fourth best-selling device in Q2 2026 and the company's best-selling one. This is a considerable rank up for the device and the brand, as last year's flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra was ranked 9th on the Q2 2025 list.
Budget-oriented Galaxy smartphones carried on this year as well, as Galaxy A07 4G and Galaxy A17 5G followed the premium Samsung smartphone. Meanwhile, the standard Galaxy S26 5G also found its way to the list at 9th position, just above the iPhone 16.
According to Harshit Rastogi, Senior Analyst at Counterpoint Research, industry-first privacy display and enhanced AI capabilities helped Galaxy S26 Ultra stand apart from its peers. "Samsung has further increased its focus on flagship smartphones, boosting promotions and strategically allocating resources to mitigate the revenue decline amid rising costs," he added.
In Q2 2025, Redmi 14C 4G managed to squeeze in the top 10 list, but this time only Apple and Samsung dominate the best-selling smartphone chart. Additionally, these two companies also collectively account for 26 per cent of global smartphone unit sales, up 2 per cent year-over-year (YoY).
According to Counterpoint Research, the contribution from the top 10 best-selling devices to the overall sales number remained elevated as the market declined 11 per cent and brands shifted focus to premium and key volume-driving smartphones amidst the global RAM shortage.