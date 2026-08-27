ETV Bharat / technology

Apple-Samsung Dominate Top 10 Best Selling Smartphones in 26Q2, iPhone 17 Tops The Chart

Hyderabad: Apple iPhone 17 received widespread praise at launch last year for providing meaningful upgrades over its predecessor and being a value-for-money handset that stood its ground against more affordable Android options. Now, data also supports reviews as the iPhone 17 has turned out to be the world's best-selling smartphone in the second quarter of this year.

According to Counterpoint Research's Global Handset Model Sales Tracker, the iPhone 17 captured 6 per cent of global smartphone unit sales in Q2 2026, surpassing iPhone 16's 4 per cent market share in Q2 2025. Additionally, the other two members of the same family—iPhone 17 Pro Max and iPhone 17 Pro—grabbed the second and third positions on the charts.

Top 10 Best-Selling Smartphones Rank Q2 2026 Q2 2025 1 iPhone 17 5G iPhone 16 5G 2 iPhone 17 Pro Max 5G iPhone 16 Pro Max 5G 3 iPhone 17 Pro 5G iPhone 16 Pro 5G 4 Galaxy S26 Ultra 5G Galaxy A16 5G 5 Galaxy A07 4G Galaxy A16 4G 6 Galaxy A17 5G Galaxy A06 4G 7 iPhone 17E 5G iPhone 16E 5G 8 Galaxy A17 4G Redmi 14C 4G 9 Galaxy S26 5G Galaxy S25 Ultra 5G 10 iPhone 16 5G iPhone 15 5G

Interestingly, the iPhone 17e, which largely faced criticism for being a confusing device, also found its way to the top 10 best-selling smartphone list at the 7th position, followed by last year's iPhone 16 at the 10th position. According to the research, the iPhone 17e found popularity in the US and Japan, supported by carrier promotions—just like its predecessor iPhone 16e, which was also at the 7th position last year.