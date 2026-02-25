ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Rolls Out New Age Verification Tools For Developers To Meet Global Child Protection Laws

Apple is rolling out new age verification tools for Brazil, Australia, Singapore, Utah, and Louisiana. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is rolling out an update on the tools that allow developers to implement new age-verification measures to comply with child safety laws across the United States (US) and abroad. The company will block downloads of 18+ rated apps in Brazil, Australia, and Singapore, while it updates its features to comply with laws in the US states of Utah and Louisiana.

The Cupertino-based tech giant is expanding its “age assurance” tools, including an updated Declared Age Range Application Programming Interface (API), now available for beta testing. This API allows developers to determine a user’s age category without accessing sensitive personal data such as date of birth.

This move is done in response to new laws restricting access to adult-rated apps, particularly social media platforms, to users aged 18 and above.

Apple’s age verification tools

In Brazil, Australia, and Singapore, App Store will automatically handle age confirmation, though developers may still face additional compliance requirements.