Apple Rolls Out New Age Verification Tools For Developers To Meet Global Child Protection Laws
Apple is rolling out new age verification tools for developers as stricter child protection laws take effect across Brazil, Australia, Singapore, Utah, and Louisiana.
Published : February 25, 2026 at 1:18 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is rolling out an update on the tools that allow developers to implement new age-verification measures to comply with child safety laws across the United States (US) and abroad. The company will block downloads of 18+ rated apps in Brazil, Australia, and Singapore, while it updates its features to comply with laws in the US states of Utah and Louisiana.
The Cupertino-based tech giant is expanding its “age assurance” tools, including an updated Declared Age Range Application Programming Interface (API), now available for beta testing. This API allows developers to determine a user’s age category without accessing sensitive personal data such as date of birth.
This move is done in response to new laws restricting access to adult-rated apps, particularly social media platforms, to users aged 18 and above.
Apple’s age verification tools
In Brazil, Australia, and Singapore, App Store will automatically handle age confirmation, though developers may still face additional compliance requirements.
Developers in Brazil can use the Declared Age Range API to obtain a user’s age category if the individual, their parent or guardian chooses to share it. Furthermore, apps containing loot boxes — mechanisms resembling gambling that allow players to pay for randomised rewards — will now carry an 18+ rating in Brazil.
Meanwhile, in the US, the Cupertino-based tech giant is preparing to roll out similar measures in Utah and Louisiana. New users in these states will soon have their age categories shared with developers’ apps through the Declared Age Range API. Apple has also expanded its tools around age ratings and permissions to meet compliance obligations.
According to Apple’s blog post, the updated API provides new signals, including whether age-related regulatory requirements apply to a user and whether parental consent is required for significant app updates involving children.
Apple has previously taken steps to meet age-assurance requirements in Texas, though some plans were paused in December as the state’s law faced legal challenges. Last year, Apple also refined its age ratings system, introducing more granular ranges and additional questions for developers submitting apps for review.