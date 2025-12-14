ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Rolls Out iOS 26.2 Update: Check What’s New And How To Download It

Hyderabad: Apple rolled out the iOS 26.2 update for eligible iPhones.This is the second major update to the latest iOS 26 operating system (OS), since its rollout in September 2025. The tech giant had been testing the update in developer and public beta versions for the past few weeks, which has now been officially released.

Apple has added several new features to iOS 26.2, including more customisation for the Liquid Glass user interface (UI), offline lyrics in Apple Music, and many other improvements.

iOS 26.2 Update: What’s New?

Apple Music: In the iOS 26.2 update, users will now see a Favourite Songs playlist in the Top Picks section of the Home tab. They can also download offline lyrics and view them without an internet connection.

Clock: Apple has introduced more lock screen customisation options for the Clock. Users can change the opacity of the liquid glass theme.

Safety alerts: The iOS 26.2 update enhances safety alerts, allowing users to receive warnings about upcoming threats such as floods, natural disasters, and other emergencies. It will also display a map of affected areas and provide safety guidance. Notably, this feature is only available in the US.

Alarm for Reminder: This feature lets users receive an alarm reminder for important tasks. It displays snooze and a slide-to-stop option. Once the snooze button is pressed, a Live Activity countdown appears on the Lock screen, with options to complete or reschedule the reminder.

Airdrop: It now includes an extra layer of verification when sending files to unknown users. Senders must enter a code on their device to complete the transfer.

Podcasts App: It can now automatically generate chapters within episodes for easier navigation. It also includes links to view and follow other podcasts directly from the player and transcript.