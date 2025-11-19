ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Rolls Out AppleCare+ Plan With Theft And Loss Coverage For iPhones In India

Hyderabad: Apple has introduced new AppleCare+ protection plans in India, including a new option that covers theft and loss of an iPhone. With this, customers now have more choice and flexibility on how they safeguard their Apple products, tailored to their specific needs.

AppleCare+ is an insurance plan offered by the company that extends warranty coverage for Apple products such as iPhone, Mac, Display, iPad, Watch, Headphones, TV, and HomePod. It provides technical support, hardware repair, and replacement services. The AppleCare+ plans enable customers to go beyond the standard one-year warranty, offering protection against accidental damage and battery issues.

AppleCare+: What’s new?

The major change in AppleCare+ is the introduction of Theft and Loss for iPhone. This insurance plan starts at Rs 799 per month and covers up to two incidents of theft or loss every year. It means that if a customer’s iPhone is stolen by someone or if they accidentally lose it, Apple will replace it with a new one—given that the consumers spend Rs 9,588 as annual insurance.

The Theft and Loss for iPhone insurance plan is significant for Indian customers, as they rely on third-party insurance for this coverage. Devices eligible for this plan include all the models from the iPhone 13 series to the latest iPhone 17 lineup, as well as the iPhone SE.