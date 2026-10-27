ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Reportedly Acknowledges iPhone Duo Screen Crack Issue, Promises Replacement

Early buyers of iPhone Duo shared pictures of their device's screen damage ( Credits: Reddit | Top Left - scary_duck23, Bottom Left - Bitter_Offer7123, Right - Vishnu_RK )

Hyderabad: Apple's first-ever foldable handset, iPhone Duo, ran into trouble as soon as early adopters got their hands on the device. While reviewers flagged the lack of apps that currently support the new book-style display, consumers shared a more pressing hardware issue—the iPhone Duo developed cracks on the inner display near the hinge within days or, in some cases, hours of use (Click here for details).

Apple has finally acknowledged the issue with its most expensive iPhone to date, which costs nearly Rs 3 lakh in India and around $2,000 in the US.

iPhone Duo costs around Rs 3 lakh in India and around $2,000 in the US (Apple) Earlier, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman had reported that Apple was investigating the issue and had yet to give stores or customer service representatives guidance. Now, he says Apple has responded, asking affected customers to contact AppleCare for a replacement unit. "We are aware of an issue impacting the inner display on a small number of iPhone Duo units. If users experience issues with their iPhone Duo display, they should contact AppleCare for a replacement," Apple said. This comes as a relief for affected customers, as the display repair costs half the value of the iPhone Duo, nearly Rs 1.5 lakh in India and $999 in the US, without an active AppleCare+ plan.