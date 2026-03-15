ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Releases iOS 26.4 And iPadOS 26.4 Beta Update With RCS Encryption And Enhanced Memory Safety

Hyderabad: Apple has issued the developer beta update for iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4. It includes a notable set of new features, bug fixes, and known issues ahead of the public releases of the iOS 26.4 and iPad OS 26.4 updates. This latest beta update comes with new features such as RCS End-to-End Encryption, Memory Integrity Enforcement, Background Assets — for Offline Status Check and Force latest version — and StoreKit Transaction Fields. In addition, the beta update also features bug fixes for app crashes while downloading asset packs, the Feedback UI close button becoming unresponsive, UIKit’s keyboard notification not being sent, and more.

iOS 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4: New features

RCS Encryption Comes to Testing: It is the most significant addition in this beta update. The feature allows users to protect their messages via encryption while the messages transit between Apple and Android devices, although availability remains limited by device and carrier compatibility. Apple has clarified that the feature is not shipping with this release and will instead roll out to customers in future versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, and watchOS 26.

Memory Integration Enforcement for applications: Developers also gain access to expanded Memory Integrity Enforcement capabilities. Applications can now opt in to full memory safety protections, moving beyond the Soft Mode restriction that previously applied. The change offers enhanced protection against memory-based vulnerabilities.

Background Assets: The handling of this framework has been improved on two fronts. Developers can now check the status of an asset pack whilst offline using new API calls, and a new method allows apps to ensure that the latest version of an asset pack is available locally. A crash bug affecting apps downloading asset packs has also been resolved.