Apple Registers 'GenAI' Subdomain Ahead Of WWDC 2026: Report
Apple has reportedly registered the genai.apple.com, a subdomain ahead of WWDC 2026, signalling a push on generative AI across its software platforms.
Published : May 25, 2026 at 8:40 PM IST
Hyderabad: Apple is preparing a new subdomain for generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) ahead of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to occur in the coming weeks. According to MacRumors’ report, the publication’s contributor Aaron Perris mentions that an AI webpage named genai.apple.com is added to the company's domain name servers. Although the page is not yet live, its registration just weeks before WWDC 2026, highlights that Apple could significantly focus on AI at this year's annual conference.
It is worth noting that Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) — which is 10am Pacific Time or PT, followed by the Platforms State of the Union. During these presentations, the tech giant will introduce updates for its software platforms, “including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools.”
What would the Subdomain be?
Apple already maintains a dedicated Apple Intelligence page on its official website, but the purpose of making a dedicated subdomain remains unclear for now. The reported subdomain is likely tied to generative AI — the technology that has gained widespread attention through chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude in recent years.
It remains a mystery for now, whether genai.apple.com will serve as a standalone product page, a developer tool, or a marketing or advertising campaign page.
iOS 27 And A Smarter Siri
Apple recently unveiled a suite of new as well as enhanced accessibility features for its software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, and tvOS. The company mentioned that these features will be available later this year.
This means that the new and improved accessibility features could likely be offered in Apple's next major software releases — iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, visionOS 27, and tvOS 27. are expected to arrive with a broad range of new Apple Intelligence capabilities.
A Personalised version of Siri with on-screen awareness is among the most notable upgrades, enabling the assistant to understand and act on content currently visible on the display.
A dedicated Siri app is also reported to be in development, allowing users to hold extended back-and-forth conversations in a manner similar to ChatGPT and other conversational AI platforms.
Broader Apple Intelligence Features
Apart from Siri, Apple Intelligence is also set to power a wide array of new features across the software ecosystem. Accessibility improvements include automatic captions for iPhone-recorded videos, Voice Control with natural language support — allowing users to issue commands such as "tap the guide about best restaurants" in Apple Maps or "tap the purple folder" in the Files app.
The Shortcuts app will benefit from AI-assisted shortcut creation, and a new Create a Pass option in the Wallet app will also be powered by Apple Intelligence. Safari is expected to gain the ability to automatically name tab groups, while Visual Intelligence will be able to scan food nutrition labels and extract information from business cards or documents directly into the Contacts app.