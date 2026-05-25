ETV Bharat / technology

Apple Registers 'GenAI' Subdomain Ahead Of WWDC 2026: Report

After partnering with Google, Apple now has the Gemini model, which will power the new Siri. ( Image Credit: Apple )

Hyderabad: Apple is preparing a new subdomain for generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) ahead of its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), set to occur in the coming weeks. According to MacRumors’ report, the publication’s contributor Aaron Perris mentions that an AI webpage named genai.apple.com is added to the company's domain name servers. Although the page is not yet live, its registration just weeks before WWDC 2026, highlights that Apple could significantly focus on AI at this year's annual conference.

It is worth noting that Apple's WWDC 2026 keynote is scheduled for Monday, June 8, 2026, at 10:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) — which is 10am Pacific Time or PT, followed by the Platforms State of the Union. During these presentations, the tech giant will introduce updates for its software platforms, “including AI advancements and exciting new software and developer tools.”

What would the Subdomain be?

Apple already maintains a dedicated Apple Intelligence page on its official website, but the purpose of making a dedicated subdomain remains unclear for now. The reported subdomain is likely tied to generative AI — the technology that has gained widespread attention through chatbots such as ChatGPT and Claude in recent years.

It remains a mystery for now, whether genai.apple.com will serve as a standalone product page, a developer tool, or a marketing or advertising campaign page.

iOS 27 And A Smarter Siri

Apple recently unveiled a suite of new as well as enhanced accessibility features for its software platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS, visionOS, and tvOS. The company mentioned that these features will be available later this year.